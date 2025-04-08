New San Francisco Giants Trade Idea Lands All-Star Second Baseman After Hot Start
The San Francisco Giants have been red-hot to start 2025, but one position is still lagging behind. A trade might make sense now that there is some real confidence hitting their lineup.
After his breakout campaign in 2024, hopes were high that Tyler Fitzgerald could solve the second base issue for the Giants. That has not been the case so far.
Fitzgerald has a .167/.231/.208 slash line with an OPS+ of just 26 so far. It is a small sample size, but that is bottom-five for players at the position with at least 20 plate appearances so far this season.
While it might not be smart to just give up on the sophomore infielder, getting a more solid option at second and letting Fitzgerald play a utility role might make sense.
One former All-Star that both could be traded and has been red hot to start the season is Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe.
Lowe is the most expensive player on the payroll of a team that is not expected to compete this season and is in a weird spot overall. Quite literally since they are playing in minor league stadium.
The Rays have said in the past that they aren't exactly looking to trade Lowe, but it doesn't make much sense for them to hold on to him. If a team makes a competitive offer, they would have to listen.
A potential trade offer from San Francisco could look like them sending outfield prospect Dakota Jordan and shortstop Marco Luciano.
That would be a lot for them to give up, but it is also hard to argue that it would not be worth it.
Lowe has been fantastic to start 2025. He had a wonderful spring and has continued that with a .306/.342/.556 slash line over the first nine games.
The power-hitting second baseman already has three home runs this season. While he does strikeout a good bit, he deos enough elsewhere to make up for it.
He has a career 125 OPS+ and he has never finished below a 101. That level of consistency is exactly what the Giants need to round out what would instantly become one of the best infields in all of baseball.
They already have a good one, bringing in a former All-Star would just push them over the edge.
Lowe also has this year remaining on his contract with an option for next year, giving the Giants two years of production.
Luciano is a trade chip and nothing more at this point for San Francisco. He needs a reset somewhere else that may have a better idea of how to use him.
Jordan, the Giants' No. 6 prospect, would hurt to lose. They have a solid outfield for the next few years, though, with James Tibbs progressing well. He is also a good enough prospect to get Tampa Bay to listen.
If Buster Posey wants to go all-in on a World Series run. Now looks like the time to do it.