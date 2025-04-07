Red-Hot San Francisco Giants Take Massive Leap in Latest MLB Power Rankings
The San Francisco Giants are off to one of the hottest starts in franchise history.
They are 8-1 after sweeping both the Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners last week. marking the first time since 2003 that the Giants have won eight of their first nine games.
MLB.com has released their weekly power rankings, and San Francisco is up 13 spots to No. 8 this week thanks to its sizzling start.
This is a ranking the Giants definitely deserve. They have played well in all facets of the game, excelling in the field, on the mound and at the plate.
San Francisco's offense has not been overpowering. However, the Giants have the third-lowest chase percentage and 11th-lowest whiff percentage. They make plenty of contact and put a lot of pressure on opposing defenses.
One player that has really stood out for San Francisco is Wilmer Flores.
Flores delivered the walk-off hit on Sunday night to keep the Giants' win streak intact. He's slashing .273/.314/.636 to begin the year with four home runs and 12 RBI in nine games.
Amongst players that are considered everyday fixtures in San Francisco's lineup, Flores leads in OPS, home runs and RBI, plus he has the fewest strikeouts.
The mound is where the Giants have really shined.
Their rotation of Logan Webb, Justin Verlander, Robbie Ray, Jordan Hicks and Landen Roupp has been great. Those five pitchers have combined for 46 innings and a 3.71 ERA.
It is San Francisco's bullpen that has stolen the show, though.
The team's relievers have combined for a 1.75 ERA and a 1.19 WHIP. Their tandem of Ryan Walker and Camilo Doval at the end of games has been lights-out, while Tyler Rogers and Erik Miller have been able to shut down opponents in the middle and late innings of the game.
It is still very early in the year, but the Giants have proven that they are legit contenders this season. They dominated spring training, and now they're doing the same in the regular season.
Accordingly, San Francisco being at No. 8 in the power rankings is not an overreaction. As long as they stay healthy, the Giants should be a consistent top-10 team throughout the season.