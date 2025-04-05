San Francisco Giants with Best Chances to Be Farm's Top Prospect in 2026
The San Francisco Giants’ 2025 season is just a few days underway in the marathon that is 162 games. Overreactions are surfacing, injury lists are growing and the New York Yankees' torpedo bats are the talk of the league.
Players making headlines often have one thing in common: they were once highly regarded prospects discussed until they got their shot in the big leagues. A fun way to gauge the future is by predicting which players will be the top prospect in each organization heading into the 2026 season.
While some names will be familiar to those following their favorite team's farm system, others will be introduced as the season progresses. As most minor leagues are gearing up for the action, with the help of Baseball America, let’s take a look at the Giants’ current situation and their big league needs.
2026 Number One Prospect chances, per Baseball America: 65% Bryce Eldridge, 1B, 15% Josuar Gonzalez, SS, 10% First Round Pick, 5% Dakota Jordan OF, 5% James Tibbs OF
Bryce Eldridge, 1B, Durham Bulls (AAA) - 15%
Eldridge was the 16th selection in the 2023 MLB Draft and is currently the top prospect in the Giants' organization. He possesses massive power to all fields, with exceptional pitch selection that keeps his chase rate low. Standing at 6-foot-7, he is a large target at first base, though defense isn't his strong suit. His bat is expected to play in the middle of the order, likely around the All-Star break. Eldridge will start the season, once he's over a minor injury, at Triple-A Sacramento but is just a call away from the majors.
Josuar Gonzalez, SS, ACL Giants Black (ROK) - 15%
Gonzalez was the highlight of the 2024 international signings, hailing from the Dominican Republic. The 18-year-old is a five-tool, switch-hitting shortstop, earning him the fifth ranking in the organization despite not yet playing in the U.S. At six feet tall, he showcases tremendous bat speed from both sides of the plate and has a speed rating of 70. While it remains to be seen if he can stick at shortstop, his athleticism suggests he has a good chance. Gonzalez will begin his career in the Arizona Rookie League but likely won't stay there long if he demonstrates his potential.
Dakota Jordan, OF, San Jose Giants (A) - 5%
Selected 144th in the 2024 MLB Draft out of Mississippi State, Jordan played both baseball and football. His athleticism and power have propelled him to the sixth spot in the prospect rankings within a short timeframe. He is defensively capable enough to remain in center field but could also excel as a corner outfielder. If he can enhance his contact rate, a spot in the Giants' outfield could be on the horizon. Jordan will begin the season at Single-A San Jose but is on a fast track to advancement.
James Tibbs III, OF, Eugene Emeralds (A+) - 5%
The 13th overall selection in the 2024 MLB Draft out of Florida State, Tibbs III made an immediate impact on the Giants' prospect list, quickly landing at No. 4. He has notable power and is also a pure hitter with a low strikeout rate. He will start his season in High-A Eugene after a brief stint in 2024. It’s not difficult to envision Tibbs and Jordan sharing the outfield by the end of 2026.
The Giants have an intriguing mix throughout their system, particularly with six Top 30 pitchers currently in Triple-A Sacramento. While the Giants' staff has performed well, expecting all five arms to last the season would be unrealistic. The River Cats' rotation will be led by second-ranked Carson Whisenhunt, who was in the mix during spring training.
In addition to outfielders Jordan and Tibbs III, if Jordan moves up to High-A Eugene, they could feature an outfield that includes ninth-ranked prospect Bo Davidson.
Overall, the Giants’ farm system is notably young.
Giants fans should anticipate mid-month updates for the first installment of "Updates From the Farm." This series will highlight players excelling and earning potential promotions, as well as those not initially listed.