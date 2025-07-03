Five San Francisco Giants Top Prospects to Watch at MLB Trade Deadline
The San Francisco Giants are still in need of more offense as they get closer to the MLB trade deadline on July 31.
The Rafael Devers trade was a good first step, but it hasn't quite yielded the results the Giants were hoping for. It looks like San Francisco needs at least one more bat to make a serious push for a wild card berth.
That's where the farm system can come in handy. The Giants don't have a highly respected farm system, but they do have players that could make good trade pieces to acquire more offense.
Given that the plan is for Bryce Eldridge to continue to work out at first base, it seems safe to say the Giants’ No. 1 prospect is untouchable for now.
Here are five prospects the Giants could include in trades to make the team better for a playoff push. For the purposes of this piece, only prospects with no MLB service time were considered.
SS Jhonny Level
With Josuar De Jesus Gonzalez in the system after signing for nearly $3 million in bonus money, Level might be in the right position to be traded at the deadline.
Level is in rookie ball right now but he's already turning the heads of scouts with his hitting and fielding ability. He won't be the centerpiece of a trade, but he could be a prospect that helps the Giants get over the top to land another bat to help them down the stretch.
LHP Reggie Crawford
Injuries have been a huge issue for Crawford. He had Tommy John surgery while he was in college, but the Giants still took him with a first-round pick in 2022. He hasn't played professionally since 2023 due to a host of injuries, including a labrum tear in his shoulder.
But he has promise. Before the injuries he had a fastball that could peak at 101 miles an hour. He profiles as a reliever and San Francisco could move him based on the promise he holds rather than his performance.
RHP Carson Ragsdale
The Giants have three different pitching prospects named Carson, and Carson Ragsdale is currently with Triple-A Sacramento. The Giants have a significant amount of starting pitching that is at Double-A or above. Plus, they have several good pieces in their starting rotation and their bullpen in the Majors.
It's not to say that Ragsdale is expendable. But in the types of trades San Francisco hopes to entertain, being able to flip a nearly Major League-ready starter is a nice asset to have.
OF Dakota Jordan
San Francisco has already parted with last year's first round pick, James Tibbs III, to acquire Devers. Last year's fourth-round pick, Jordan, is currently at Class A San Jose.
He's batting better than .300 at San Jose and should be due a promotion soon. He profiles as a power hitting outfielder and several prospective trade partners would be interested in that.
He's far enough away from the Majors where Jordan could help bring the Giants a tidy return at the deadline.
INF Diego Velasquez
Velasquez is an international signee who is in his fifth season with the organization, which makes him Rule 5 eligible at the end of the season.
He's played both shortstop and second base, is considered an advanced hitter and projects as a second baseman as a primary position in the majors. He'll be a kicker to a trade that features several players. The Giants have the middle infield depth to move him.
