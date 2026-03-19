Why This Giants Top Prospect Isn’t Close—And Why That’s Okay

One of the prospects that has gotten solid buzz during San Francisco Giants spring training found out he’ll be down for a while due to injury.

The Giants announced on Wednesday that third base prospect Parks Harber has a Grade 2 hamstring injury and will likely miss four to six weeks of action. Houston Astros infielder Isaac Paredes suffered a similar injury last year and needed nearly two months to return to the lineup.

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That's not great news for Harber, who put together an impressive spring training before he was optioned to minor league camp. He slashed .357/.424/.571 with a home run and four RBI in 17 games. With the injury, he likely won’t get back on the field until at least May. It also means he may not start the season at Double-A as expected.

The injury isn’t OK. But his slower ascent to the Majors is. As good as he was in Scottsdale, he’s not ready for the Majors yet — and that’s OK.

Parks Harber’s Path to the Majors

San Francisco Giants third baseman Parks Harber. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Harber started his pro career in 2024 in the Yankees’ organization but hasn’t played above High-A Eugene, where he ended last season. San Francisco acquired him from the Yankees as part of the Camilo Doval trade.

But the undrafted third baseman from North Carolina knows how to hit and he’s shown that at every professional stop. He slashed .323/.420/.550 with 13 home runs and 64 RBI. It was also a huge jump over his cup of coffee with Class-A Tampa in 2024. With Tampa he slashed .269/.389/.449.

So, the bat will clearly play. He manages strikeouts well for a young player but needs to get better. He has 103 strikeouts in 369 minor league at-bats, but he showed improvement this spring. He only struck out five times in 28 at-bats. But he also only drew two walks.

Even though he was undrafted, the 24-year-old is the organization’s No. 14 prospect per MLB Pipeline. San Francisco can afford to be patient with him because he needs the time to develop. But there's also another factor. San Francisco, looking down the road, has no place to put him.

If he's going to be a Major League corner infielder he's going to have to wait his turn. The Giants are committed to third baseman Matt Chapman through 2023 and first baseman Rafael Devers through 2033.

For that reason, the Giants have started getting him limited reps at both corner outfield positions in the minor leagues. He played a handful of games and left field and right field, including in the Arizona Fall League.

It’s an effort to find a pathway for Harber once he's ready. But he won't be ready for a while, and that's OK for both him and the Giants.