Past San Francisco Giants Target Not Expected to Hit Open Market

One of the past targets of the San Francisco Giants is no longer expected to be a free agent during this offseason.

Brad Wakai

Jul 31, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Chicago Cubs designated hitter Cody Bellinger (24) stands in the dugout in the eighth inning in the game against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park
Jul 31, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Chicago Cubs designated hitter Cody Bellinger (24) stands in the dugout in the eighth inning in the game against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
The San Francisco Giants will enter this offseason with a lot to figure out.

After thinking they had built a roster that would compete in the NL West and earn themselves a spot in the playoffs, they are going to be watching fall baseball for the third year in a row.

The good news is they don't have to completely start over.

Last offseason's high-profile signing, Matt Chapman, played his way into an extension that will keep the elite defending and solid hitter at third base for the foreseeable future. Young players like Heliot Ramos and Tyler Fitzgerald look to be future cornerstones of this roster. Once they get Jung Hoo Lee back from his injury, their outfield situation should be a strength.

But, there are still major holes that Farhan Zaidi has to address.

One player who has been a target of theirs in the past is Cody Bellinger.

The former MVP and 2023 NL Comeback Player of the Year would bring defensive versatility across the outfield and at first base, something that is sorely needed. He would also be one of the best hitters in their lineup, an area that really needs to be boosted before 2025.

Whether or not he was at the top of their target board this time around is unknown, but it sounds like he is no longer going to be available on the open market, with the expectation being he will opt-into his player option with his current team.

"Chicago Cubs outfielder Cody Bellinger, who’s in the first year of a three-year, $80 million contract, is fully expected to remain with the Cubs instead of opting out of his contract. He’ll be paid $27.5 million next year," reports MLB insider Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY.

Outfielders aren't necessarily players the front office needs to pursue because of the emergence of Ramos, and Lee expected to return next season, but they really could have used him at first base.

Without Bellinger on the board if he does decide to return to the Chicago Cubs, then they will have to turn their attention elsewhere.

