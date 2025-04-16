Phillies Superstar Says San Francisco Giants Boss Has His ‘Dream Job’
It’s rare to see a former player of Buster Posey’s stature lead an organization like the San Francisco Giants.
When San Francisco hired him to be the president of baseball operations after last season, one thing the Giants were hoping was that Posey’s credentials as a former player would make waves around the league, especially when it came to free agency.
It certainly didn’t hurt. He signed shortstop Willy Adames to the largest contract in San Francisco history. Three-time Cy Young winner Justin Verlander said that his respect for Posey was part of the reason he signed a one-year deal.
That respect has filtered around the league, including to players that never played with Posey but did play against him.
One of them — Philadelphia Phillies superstar Bryce Harper — said that they believe Posey is the right person for the job.
One even admitted he was a bit envious.
“He’s got my dream job,” Harper said to the Union-Democrat (subscription required). “Being able to be president of an organization, really cool opportunity for him. Obviously, one of the best to ever do it behind the plate. Three World Series titles, MVP, countless awards and accolades. Just an all-around good person.”
Maybe Harper will call the shots with a franchise one day. But, for now, Posey is calling the shots in San Francisco and, so far, the Giants are among the best teams in baseball.
The Giants (12-4) entered Tuesday’s action in the thick of the in the National League West Division and playing a Phillies team coming off winning the NL East last season.
The signing of Adames has paid off handsomely and had beneficial side effects, including moving Tyler Fitzgerald to second base. Second-year center fielder Hung Joo Lee has served as a catalyst in the batting order after missing most of last season due to an injury. Other unexpected players have come through offensively, including Wilmer Flores.
Resurgent left-hander Robbie Ray (3-0, 2.93) is set to start Wednesday’s game, set for 3:45 p.m. pacific.
Ray claimed the victory in a six-inning win over the Yankees on Friday, which was curtailed by rain. He threw four innings, gave up two hits and one run. He struck out seven and walked four. He’s putting together a campaign that could put him in the All-Star Game in July.
Thursday’s finale, set for 1:05 p.m., will see the Giants start right-hander Jordan Hicks (1-1, 5.87).