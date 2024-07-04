Proposed San Francisco Giants Trade Lands Top Deadline Target
The San Francisco Giants are in the market for another outfield bat and could be the landing spot for the top prize at the MLB trade deadline.
As the calendar approaches the deadline, it's important to consider what it would actually take to acquire these top players.
FanSided's Zach Pressnell put together a package of prospects that could possibly be enough for San Francisco to add Chicago White Sox star Luis Robert Jr.
The trade would see the Giants send shortstop Marco Luciano, left-handed pitcher Carson Whisenhunt, outfielder Wade Meckler and right-handed pitcher Carson Seymour to Chicago in return for Robert and right-handed pitcher Chris Flexen.
Whisenhunt was recently given the top spot in the San Francisco farm system per MLB.com. The southpaw isn't a polished player but has a lot of potential.
The 23-year-old strikes out batters at a very high rate, but struggles with control which has driven up his hit and walk numbers in his first Triple-A season. The White Sox could keep him in the minors for the rest of the season with hopes that he's ready for next year.
Luciano was dropped down to the No. 3 spot in the system, but is still an intriguing add for a rebuilding squad.
The 22-year-old has a .375/.444/.542 slashing line in 10 games at the major league level this season. It is hard to tell what to take from that small sample size, while it is good, he has struggled at the Triple-A level. In 52 games there, he has a .235/.373/.327 line.
He's not the best defender, which has made it hard for him to crack the lineup in San Francisco. They should move him while he still has a bit of value.
Both he and Whisenhunt are Top 100 prospects, which would give Chicago five players at that level.
Meckler doesn't offer much in terms of power, but was compared to Steven Kwan by MLB as he has potential to become a high-batting average batter.
Seymour is the oldest of the group, but that also means he could probably contribute next season.
That's a big haul to give up, but Robert Jr. and Flexen would be perfect additions for the Giants in their push to compete for the next couple of seasons.
Robert Jr. has been red-hot as of late as he's found his power once again. He's slashed .227/.320/.523 over the last 28 days.
Flexen is under team control through the 2026 season and could either start while they get healthy or come out of the bullpen when needed. He's taken a step back over the past couple of seasons, but it's worth the risk in hopes that he can return to a sub-4.00 ERA arm.