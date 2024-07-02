Giants Baseball Insider

Insider Says San Francisco Giants Should Take Advantage of Sellers' Deadline

The San Francisco Giants could put themselves in a great spot for the future if they take advantage of this deadline.

Brad Wakai

Jun 9, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; San Francisco Giants manager Bob Melvin during the game against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field
Jun 9, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; San Francisco Giants manager Bob Melvin during the game against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field / Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
With the All-Star break coming in roughly two weeks, the San Francisco Giants have an opportunity to put themselves back into the playoff mix with a good stretch of play.

That hasn't happened for this team throughout the year, so expecting them to figure things out is hard to rely on.

Because of that, there are some real questions about what direction the Giants will take ahead of the trade deadline on July 30.

If they can't make the playoffs, then there is no reason why this team shouldn't be sellers, but if they are able to win multiple games and make up ground, then that would put them right back into the playoff picture and potentially cause them to become buyers.

Granted, if San Francisco does have to be sellers, there might not be a whole lot of interest in their veteran players who have underperformed to date, but that doesn't mean they might not get some positives back in return.

Right now, the deadline is shaping up to be a sellers' market with so many teams still in the mix to make the playoffs and searching for impact players to bring onto their rosters.

John Shea of The San Francisco Chronicle thinks this is the perfect time for the Giants to take advantage of that.

"If most NL teams still believe at the deadline that the postseason is doable, it would be a perfect time for a team such as the Giants to sell. With more demand than supply, prices would rise in a sellers' market. The Giants could capitalize with some brave decisions that could help shape the franchise for years to come," he writes.

Being able to land prospects who can pair with their current crop of young players might be the best direction for them to take. The organization has stayed away from a full rebuild with the idea that this team would remain competitive.

That has not been the case.

San Francisco has made the playoffs just one time in the past seven seasons, having a winning record only once during 2021 when they won 107 games and lost in the NLDS.

Clearly what they have been doing hasn't worked.

Finally hitting the reset button and selling off pieces that could net a greater-than-expected return during this sellers' deadline should be something this front office seriously considers, even if that causes them to have a setback for a few years.

