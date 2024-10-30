Re-Grading San Francisco Giants 2023 Offseason After Mixed Bag of Results
Following the 2023 season, the San Francisco Giants had an offseason of moves that suggested they felt the roster was ready to compete for a World Series ring.
They obviously didn't accomplish that goal and now have fired the President of Baseball Operations that made the moves, Farhan Zaidi.
It's time to take a look back at the major moves that led to the disappointment and regrade them with the context:
Blake Snell
Snell's time with the Giants has been well documented. He started the season (late) as one of MLB's worst pitchers. His first few months on the team were riddled with him either being shelled or injured.
When he finally got back to full health, however, he looked like the same buzzsaw that he was the year before.
San Francisco will have to try to bring him back in free agency, as they didn't work out an extension mid-season.
Overall, though, he finished the season with a 3.12 ERA and a no-hitter under his belt.
Grade: B
Matt Chapman
Chapman turned from a short term deal with multiple opt outs to a long term extension that turned him into one of the faces of the franchise.
The question still remains if the team can win with him as the star of the offense, but they at least found a solid clubhouse leader that plays great defense.
Grade: B+
Jorge Soler
Come the time of the deadline, Soler was one of the last new guys that would be shipped out, but he was the only one.
Unlike the others, he was the only one with a deal that for sure kept him in place for a couple of years. His season started slow, but began to slowly improve.
Still, they thought it was best to sell him a the deadline. The Giants send him and Luke Jackson to the Atlanta Braves for Tyler Matzek and Sabin Ceballos.
Grade: D
Jordan Hicks
San Francisco gave Hicks a deal that would work out whether he stayed a good relief option or been a great value had he broken out as a starting pitcher.
Things started out well with him in the rotation, but he was eventually pushed back to the bullpen.
He was alright as a starter, but didn't end up doing that well when he tried to go back to relief.
The 28-year-old finished the year with a disappointing 4.10 ERA and is now making $11 million per season until 2028.
Grade: C-
Jung Hoo Lee
This is one of the few deals that truly can't be decided on yet. He showed flashes of the greatness that the Giants hoped for when they signed him, but he got hurt pretty early and missed most of the season.
Grade: Undecided
Robbie Ray
Ray got hurt before the year and ended up not pitching until late July. He pitched a 4.70 ERA over seven starts before getting hurt again at the end of August.
Maybe he'll be better with a full year, but early returns are supremely disappointing given that he's on a big contract.
Grade: D
Overall Grade
It was a confusing offseason to begin with and only looks more puzzling now that Zaidi was let go and Buster Posey was brought it.
The roster wasn't as ready to compete as they thought it was and the players that did come over mostly had nightmare beginnings to their careers.
Grade: D