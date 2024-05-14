Report: Giants Close To Signing Star Slugger
It's no secret that the San Francisco Giants could desperately use a boost on offense. The team entered play on Monday in the bottom half of the National League in a number of offensive categories, including runs (11th), walks (12th) and stolen bases (last).
One area where the Giants have really struggled is in the power department, ranking 12th among NL teams in doubles, 10th in home runs and 10th in slugging percentage. Making matters worse, two of their top sluggers -- Jorge Soler and Michael Conforto -- are both on the injured list. Star rookie Jung Hoo Lee just got hurt as well and could miss significant time.
San Francisco's offensive woes are a big reason why the team is four games under .500 and fourth in the NL West heading into Monday's divisional clash with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Perhaps if the Giants had added more thump to their lineup last offseason, they wouldn't be in this predicament.
Fortunately, there's still time to turn things around, especially since a potential savior appears to be on the horizon.
On Monday afternoon, MLB insider Mike Rodriguez reported that San Francisco is close to signing slugger Jerar Encarnacion out of Mexico.
Encarnacion, 26, currently plays for the Guerreros de Oaxaca in the Mexican League. He's gotten off to a torrid start there, smashing 18 home runs with a .341 average and a 1.495 OPS in his first 24 games with the club. Given his gaudy production, it was only a matter of team before an MLB team came calling.
Prior to joining the Mexican League in 2024, Encarnacion briefly played for the Miami Marlins in 2022. He struggled in his lone MLB season, batting .182/.210/.338 with three homers, 14 RBIs and two steals in 23 games. While he flashed some potential and even launched a grand slam for his first MLB hit, his swing-and-miss tendencies and poor plate discipline (three walks and 32 strikeouts in 81 plate appearances) were major flaws.
Encarnacion spent 2023 in Triple-A before electing free agency last offseason. After failing to get a major or minor-league contract, he signed with the Guerreros in January 2024.
Given his immediate success there, Encarnacion appears ready for another shot at the big leagues. Per Rodriguez's report, the Giants would likely start him out in Triple-A to get him some at-bats before potentially promoting him to the majors if he performs well there.
This would be a low-cost, high-reward move for San Francisco. If it pans out, Encarnacion has the potential to provide the lineup a much-needed spark. If it doesn't, it will have only cost the team a bit of money.
Encarnacion's worth a look, and the Giants can use all the help they can get.