Role Players, Strong Bullpen Sees Giants As Legit Contenders After First Two Months
After three seasons of frustrating performances, the San Francisco Giants are back in the thick of it in the National League West. The team enters play Wednesday with a 31-24 record, in third place in the division, just three games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers for the lead.
No one expected the Giants to be as good as they have been in 2025. Last year, they finished with an 80-82 record, and the year before that, it sat at 79-83. Their biggest offseason acquisition has largely been a bust to this point in the year. Somehow, the team has found a way.
Now, nearing the end of May, the "small sample size" caveat can no longer apply. After two strong months of baseball, San Francisco can only be seen as a legitimate contender.
San Francisco Giants Are Legitimate Contenders After Two Strong Months
"The Giants are lacking in superstars," writes Thomas Harrigan of MLB.com, "but they’ve managed to post a +40 run differential with an offense that is tied for 11th in runs scored and a pitching staff that ranks seventh in runs allowed. San Francisco’s big offensive addition, Willy Adames, has struggled, but strong seasons from Jung Hoo Lee, Mike Yastrzemski and Wilmer Flores have more than made up for it. On the pitching side, Robbie Ray and Landen Roupp have stepped up to support ace Logan Webb in the rotation, and the Giants’ bullpen leads MLB with a 2.53 ERA."
While other teams in the division boast names like Shohei Ohtani or Fernando Tatis Jr., the Giants have done their damage with guys like Jung Hoo Lee or Wilmer Flores.
Lee was a big-time international free agent signing for the club in the winter of 2023. Injuries kept him off the field for most of 2024, but he has broken out in a big way this year. The outfielder has batted .281/.329/.452 with six home runs and 31 RBI in 2025, and has been a big part of the team's offensive success.
Lee has come back down to earth a bit in May after a monster showing in April, but if his last seven games are any indication, things are just starting to heat back up in the Bay Area. The outfielder has hit .320/.414/.360 in that time, seemingly back on track after slumping over the first stretch of the month.
It has been a strong campaign thus far for San Francisco. Now, two months and over 1/3 of the way into the season, the team can only be viewed as legitimate contenders.