Giants Starters Have Emerged as Best Duo in Major League Baseball
After splitting a key series against the San Deigo Padres, the San Francisco Giants continue to prove that they are a contender early on in the National League.
Coming into the year, expectations for the Giants weren’t all that high after what felt like a mediocre offseason.
Despite not making too many moves, the first season with president of baseball operations Buster Posey running the show has seemingly changed the culture for the team. San Francisco has been built and is focusing on good defense and pitching. So far, those two areas have helped them have one of the best records in the NL.
While the team has done well overall, one of the key areas that they have thrived in is at the top of the rotation.
Does San Francisco Have Best Starting Pitcher Duo in Baseball?
Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report recently wrote about the dynamic duo that the Giants have at the top of their rotation being one of the best in the league.
“Logan Webb and Robbie Ray have been a tremendous one-two punch in the starting rotation. Webb's 2.14 FIP is the best mark among NL starters. Ray is tied for the NL lead with seven wins, and has a 2.43 ERA to show in his first full season back from Tommy John surgery.”
To start the campaign, the hope was that the rotation would be the unit that would lead San Francisco. While the unit has been strong at the top, there have been some disappointments for them.
However, the resurgence of Robbie Ray after surgery has been key.
Ray won the American League Cy Young in 2021, and the southpaw has been looking like a Cy Young candidate in the NL so far.
Pairing the left-hander with Logan Webb has created arguably the best one-two punch in the league, and is a major reason for the success of the Giants.
So far, Webb has totaled a 5-5 record with a 2.55 ERA in 81.1 innings pitched. Unfortunately, the right-hander has struggled to get run support when on the mound, but as shown, has been excellent.
Ray has been a bit more lucky in terms of getting help from the offense, as he has totaled an 8-1 record and a 2.44 ERA.
With each having nine quality starts of the 13 that each has made, it is hard to find a better duo in baseball right now.
As the Giants seek to continue to prove they are a contender in the NL, the elite duo at the top of the rotation would be a major reason why teams would want to avoid them in October.