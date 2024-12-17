San Francisco Giants Ace Logan Webb Also Recruiting Corbin Burnes
The San Francisco Giants have some serious assistance in their pursuit of superstar ace Corbin Burnes.
Upon being introduced at his press conference after signing the largest free agent contract ever given out by the Giants, new shortstop Willy Adames - a former teammate of Burnes for three seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers - said he intends to give the right hander a call and try to convince him to reunite in the Bay Area.
On Monday, Adames said he has made that call and it went well as he caught up with an old buddy and tried to nudge him in the right direction.
Now, count at least one more San Francisco star who says they have had discussion with the 2021 National League Cy Young winner.
The current ace for the Giants - the workhorse himself Logan Webb - was asked a similar question on Monday as to whether he would or has given Burnes a call to make his own pitch, and his answer had San Francisco fans giddy.
"Maybe..." Webb said to NBC Sports Bay Area as he grinned when asked if the two had spoken. "He knows how I feel, and I know how he feels. Hopefully it happens, hopefully he ends up a San Francisco Giant. That would be awesome...I know Corbin a little bit, I would be over the moon for sure if we got Corbin. I think that would be a huge addition, obviously. One of the best, if not the best pitcher in baseball. Adding a guy like that would be unbelievable."
At this juncture, the Giants are still seen as possibly the favorite to land the signature of Burnes. As teams like the Yankees, Dodgers, and potentially the Red Sox dropped out of the market by landing big-time starting pitchers of their own, Burnes' list of suitors has started to grow thinner and thinner.
San Francisco will still have to fight off the Toronto Blue Jays as well as the Orioles still having a desire to bring him back, but if the Giants are willing to pony up the cash the reports have been that he would prefer to play on the West Coast.
Webb is certainly not a bad person to recruit a pitcher to San Francisco, either. As one of the faces of the franchise, he has been - like Burnes - among the most reliable pitchers in baseball and finished runner up in the 2023 NL Cy Young race followed up by another top-ten finish this year.
Having thrown a ridiculous 613 innings over the last three years and pitching to a 3.22 ERA in that same period, pairing Webb at the top of the rotation with Burnes instantly gives the Giants one of the best 1-2 punches in baseball.
If Webb and Adames along with the rest of San Francisco can keep their recruiting hats on, they might just have a great shot at landing their brand new ace in Burnes.