San Francisco Giants Ace Predicted to Sign with NL East Powerhouse
As the San Francisco Giants prepare for the winter, they will have a lot of big decisions to make as they try to snap their playoff drought in recent years.
This season, the Giants were once again stuck in mediocrity. This has been an issue for San Francisco for a few years now, and they have been trying desperately to break out of it.
Over the last few years, the Giants have been trying to get players in free agency. However, they have missed out on guys like Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani, who could have changed the direction of the franchise.
Last winter, they were able to get a few players late in the offseason, as they signed Matt Chapman and Blake Snell. It was an odd free agency for some big-name free agents, as there wasn’t a big market out there.
Both Snell and Chapman signed friendly deals that gave them the opportunity to test free agency once again this offseason. While Chapman signed a massive extension to stay with the Giants, Snell will surely be testing free agency once again.
Recently, Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report spoke about Snell being a potential target of the New York Mets this offseason.
“With Luis Severino and Jose Quintana both becoming unrestricted free agents and Sean Manaea ($13.5M player option) very likely to opt for free agency, the Mets sure could use multiple starting pitchers. At this point, their 2025 rotation is Kodai Senga, David Peterson, Paul Blackburn and Tylor Megill by default and a great big unknown at No. 5. That said, New York's level of 'desperation' to add an ace may well hinge on how these next few weeks go.”
It has been a great season for the Mets already and while they try to eliminate the Philadelphia Phillies, they know that they will be major players in free agency.
While Juan Soto will likely be their first target in free agency, they also could look to pivot toward keeping Pete Alonso and then going after an elite starter like Snell if they can't sign Soto.
Even though their starting pitching has been very good this season, the Mets are going to have some holes to fill with three of their starters, likely hitting free agency. Adding an ace like Snell would give them a top-end of the rotation pitcher, which they are currently lacking.
For the Giants, Snell should certainly be on their radar to keep as well after a strong second half of the season, but if the Mets and the deep pockets of Steve Cohen come after the southpaw, it will be hard to match it.