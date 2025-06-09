San Francisco Giants Ace Unlocks True Potential with Expanded Repertoire
The San Francisco Giants have been able to stay afloat during the 2025 MLB regular season with an underwhelming offensive performance because of how good their pitching staff has been.
They currently have one of the best bullpens in baseball with several lights-out relief pitchers for manager Bob Melvin to turn to.
Randy Rodriguez is having a breakout campaign, putting together a historic May. Camilo Doval has reclaimed the closer’s role and is looking like the All-Star version of himself from 2023.
Tyler Rogers remains as reliable a workhorse as there is in baseball and deserves some All-Star recognition. Erik Miller has been excellent as the only left-handed option in the bullpen for parts of the year.
They have been excellent, and their life has been made easier piggybacking off some incredible performances from the starting rotation.
Anchoring that group is Logan Webb, one of the best pitchers in baseball who continues to fly under the radar.
He has been one of the most consistent producers on the mound over the last few years, cementing his status as a true ace.
Webb has made at least 32 starts in three consecutive years and is on pace to do that again in 2025. He currently leads the MLB with 14 starts made and is in first place in the National League with 87.1 innings, 355 batters faced, a 2.12 FIP and 5.94 SO/BB ratio.
With a 2.58 ERA and 101 strikeouts, the Giants' ace is going to be right in the mix for the NL Cy Young Award this year, along with his running mate atop the rotation, Robbie Ray.
Ray has already won the award once in 2021 with the Toronto Blue Jays, and Webb is going to be in the mix this year because of his ever-expanding repertoire, leading to a major increase in his strikeout numbers.
“The strikeouts. The strikeouts are new for Webb. They've come because Webb has added a cutter, and not because the cutter is all that good. The cutter is boring. But it's a completely different movement profile, one that helps make his four-seam, sinker, change, and slider all better by living in the middle of the movement plot,” wrote Eno Sarris of The Athletic (subscription required) in a piece ranking starting pitchers for the remainder of the season for fantasy baseball.
San Francisco’s star currently owns a 10.4 K/9 ratio, which would be a career-high. His previous best was 9.6 in 2021. His 28.5% strikeout rate would also be a single-season best.
Already possessing durability and elite control with his entire arsenal, Webb has taken his game to another level with the inclusion of a cutter, albeit it being an average offering.
He will continue moving up rankings with his strikeouts on the rise, which will garner even more warranted attention.
