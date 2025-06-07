Can Giants Turn Into Real Contenders with Trade for Braves All-Star Slugger?
As the San Francisco Giants prepare for their series against the Atlanta Braves, they may be looking at their lineup for potential pieces to pick up ahead of the MLB trade deadline.
Following a massive roster shakeup by president of baseball operations Buster Posey, the Giants snuck back into the last National League Wild Card spot.
San Francisco has toed the line of being buyers or sellers ahead of the trade deadline, and that decision may not come for a while as Posey employs a patient approach to the next two months.
That may lead to more than one trade if Posey elects to get creative, and Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna could fit into an intriguing puzzle.
Could Giants Get Creative in Trade for Braves' DH Marcell Ozuna?
While it was recently reported that designated hitter Wilmer Flores is the Giants’ best trade asset, it was framed in a way that put them as sellers out of the race.
Flores will hit the market with an opt-out clause next season, so it would make sense to make him a trade chip that would allow San Francisco to recoup something in return.
The issues are a bit more complex than poor hitting. Offense is desperately needed, but so is fielding at first base. They could use a high-caliber outfielder.
A trade involving Flores would ideally get a massive return at a position of need.
Posey has shown willingness to make tough calls, as evidenced in his recent roster moves.
He’s assessed the trade market and observed a strange reluctance for teams to sell, but several teams would come calling with a haul for Flores’ output.
Could he end up trading a top asset while still positioning the Giants as contenders this season?
As San Francisco is on the verge, their upcoming series opponent is not. Atlanta has spiraled as of late and has lost 11 of their last 14 games.
Should they become likely sellers, Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller listed Ozuna as a top target for the Braves to shop around, and one with serious interest in the market.
"In Marcell Ozuna alone, though, Atlanta could introduce one heck of an unexpected variable into this year's deadline proceedings," Miller wrote.
Flores is slashing .250/.315/.405 with a 107 OPS+, 24 runs, 47 RBI, 10 home runs, and 18 walks to 43 strikeouts.
In comparison, Ozuna is slashing .272/.413/.455 with a 145 OPS+, 29 runs, 27 RBI, 10 home runs, and 49 walks to 57 strikeouts.
His 49 walks are the third-most behind New York Mets right fielder Juan Soto and Boston Red Sox DH Rafael Devers.
Posey could potentially move Flores for a significant return and replace him with an optimal rental candidate, as Ozuna is in the last year of his four-year, $65 million contract.
In turn, they have several prospects who could be moved in a package, such as No. 14 outfielder Wade Meckler or No. 20 pitcher Carson Seymour.
The easier path would be finding a stellar hitter who could solve holes in the outfield or at first base for the Giants.
The perfect trade is likely not out there for any teams, including San Francisco.
On the flip side, Posey could capitalize on that to explore a scenario where they bring in a star slugger in Ozuna, who has similar production to Flores, and build a well-rounded team to contend while being savvy with payroll.