San Francisco Giants Again Linked To Superstar Free Agent Slugger
Over the last few years, the San Francisco Giants have taken a swing on quite a few high-profile free agents. While they have connected on some, they have missed on their biggest pursuits.
Looking ahead to the upcoming MLB offseason, there is a good chance that the Giants will take another big-time swing.
Of course, that swing would come with their pursuit of superstar outfielder Juan Soto.
Soto, who has put up a massive season with the New York Yankees, is set to hit the open free agency market. Quite a few teams would love to get him, but there are only a handful who would have a legitimate chance to convince him to leave his current situation.
One of those teams could be San Francisco.
The Giants have been linked as a potential suitor for Soto many times. Once again, they were name-dropped as a team that could make some noise in the pursuit of the superstar outfielder.
Bob Nightengale of USA Today revealed the four teams that he thinks could end up landing Soto. He believes that both the Yankees and New York Mets are the front-runners, with the Toronto Blue Jays and San Francisco being teams to watch as well.
"He's signing with the New York Yankees or New York Mets, although the Toronto Blue Jays and perhaps San Francisco Giants will at least make an attempt."
Granted, he's not giving the Giants much of a chance to end up landing Soto. However, he left the door open.
During the 2024 MLB season, Soto has put together strong numbers. His production has placed him in line to become one of the highest, if not the highest-paid players in baseball.
In 133 games, Soto has hit 37 home runs and contributed 96 RBI. He has been batting .291/.418/.586.
Those numbers clearly showcase why teams will be doing everything they can to land him in free agency. Soto is the type of player that can completely change the future outlook for a team.
He is exactly the kind of player that San Francisco needs. They need to find a player that they can build their franchise around long-term.
All of that being said, the Giants are going to be a team to keep an eye on. They may not be favored to land Soto, but they're very likely going to make an aggressive run at him this offseason.