San Francisco Giants Agree to Minor League Deal With Former Yankees Reliever

The San Francisco Giants have signed a former New York Yankees, Athletics reliever to a minor league deal.

Oct 22, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees relief pitcher Lou Trivino (56) pitches in the seventh inning against the Houston Astros during game three of the ALCS for the 2022 MLB Playoffs at Yankee Stadium.
Oct 22, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees relief pitcher Lou Trivino (56) pitches in the seventh inning against the Houston Astros during game three of the ALCS for the 2022 MLB Playoffs at Yankee Stadium. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
The San Francisco Giants continue to add to their bullpen, this time taking a chance on a guy that hasn't pitched in MLB since 2022.

Baseball insider Robert Murray of FanSided broke the news on Thursday that the Giants would be signing right-handed reliever Lou Trivino to a minor-league contract.

Trivino was once a very promising reliever that had his career derailed by a Tommy John surgery.

The hurler was an 11th round draft pick back in 2013 by the Athletics after a great college career at Slippery Rock. He was solid to start his professional career in the minors, as well.

He had his big league debut back in 2018 which kicked off a rocky couple of seasons. He finished his first campaign with just a 2.92 ERA, but followed that up with a 5.25.

The New York Yankees traded for him back in 2022 and he dominated for the rest of that season. Over his 25 appearances for the Yankees, he had an ERA of just 1.66.

Rather than getting a career boost from that run, he had to undergo the Tommy John Surgery that caused him to miss all of 2023 and most of 2024.

Trivino was only able to pitch 11 innings last year, all in the minors, and they weren't his best.

If the 33-year-old can get back into form with San Francisco, he will provide a solid bullpen arm that does a good job of striking batters out. His fastball carries some heat, but his best pitch is his slider.

