San Francisco Giants Avoid Arbitration Agreeing to Deals With Stellar Bullpen Duo
The arbitration deadline wasn’t as busy for the San Francisco Giants as some teams around the league as they had only four players who were eligible this offseason.
One of them, veteran outfielder Mike Yastrzemski, agreed to a one-year, $9.25 million deal back in November.
It took longer to agree to deals with the other players, but the Giants will not be going to arbitration hearings with any of their players as they all agreed to deals ahead of the deadline on Jan. 9, 2025.
First baseman LaMonte Wade Jr. agreed to a one-year, $5 million deal on deadline day, too.
The last two players whose deals were reported were relief pitchers Tyler Rogers and Camilo Doval.
According to Jeff Young of FanSided, Rogers and the team agreed to a one-year, $5.25 million deal. That is a nice raise on the $3.2 million that he earned last season as he has been one of the more reliable workhorses in baseball over the last few years.
In 2024, he made 77 appearances, which was the most in the National League. It is the third time in the last five years that he led the NL, as he is seemingly always available for his manager to call on.
This past year was the first time in his career that Rogers didn’t throw more innings than appearances made, as he threw 70.1.
He will once again be a key part of the late-game situation for Bob Melvin, but it is anyone’s guess what role Doval will have.
An All-Star closer in 2023, he looked like he was going to be one of the best late-game pitchers in the MLB. He led the NL with 39 saves that year and recorded a 2.93 ERA, which followed a 2022 campaign in which he closed out 27 games with a 2.53 ERA.
Unfortunately, his performance in 2024 fell off a cliff.
In 62 appearances he registered a 4.88 ERA across 59 innings with 23 saves. He was replaced in the closer’s role late in the season by Ryan Walker, who thrived and is likely going to start the season in that role.
According to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle, Doval and the team agreed to a one-year, $4.525 million deal to avoid arbitration. This was the first time he was eligible in his career and comes away with a huge raise from the $770,000 earned last season.