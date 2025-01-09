San Francisco Giants Avoid Arbitration With Veteran Slugger, Agree to One-Year Deal
The San Francisco Giants don’t have many players on their roster this offseason who are eligible to go through the arbitration process.
Outfielder Mike Yastrzemski, first baseman LaMonte Wade Jr., relief pitcher Tyler Rogers and former closer Comilo Doval were the only players eligible.
Earlier in the offseason, the Giants and Yastrzemski agreed to a one-year deal worth $9.25 million to avoid arbitration. Just about a half hour before the deadline for contracts to be agreed upon came, they agreed to another deal.
This one was with Wade, as the sides settled on a one-year, $5 million deal according to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle.
This was his last year of arbitration, as he will be a free agent next offseason.
That is a solid deal for the lefty, who has been more than serviceable for the team over the last two seasons, recording a WAR of 2.7 and 2.1, serving primarily as the starting first baseman. He has also logged time at all three outfield positions, providing the team with some versatility in the field.
In four campaigns with San Francisco, Wade has compiled a slash line of .248/.352/.415, hitting 51 home runs with 54 doubles and 161 RBI across 438 games and 1,552 plate appearances. His career started with the Minnesota Twins, but he was traded out west in 2021.
His name has been brought up in plenty of trade rumors this offseason, along with Yastrzemski, as Buster Posey was looking to shake things up in his first winter running the front office.
Now that he has a salary figure locked in for 2025, his market could heat up as teams know what he will be paid for the upcoming year.
If the Giants opt to hold onto him, he is a good placeholder to hold things down at the corner infield spot until top prospect Bryce Eldridge is ready to make his Major League debut.