San Francisco Giants Breakout Prospect Son of Former Boston Red Sox Pitcher
The San Francisco Giants have seemingly struck gold with a couple of undrafted free agent signings and one of them happens to be an MLB legacy player.
As the MLB.com staff searched for each team's breakout prospects from this past season, they actually came up with two players for the Giants.
Trent Harris and Bo Davidson were both cheap pickups in the 2023 MLB cycle and have looked great so far.
"[Harris signed for $10,000 out of UNC Pembroke... he deals with a mid-90s fastball and a pair of potential plus breaking pitches," said the writets. "Davidson turned pro for $50,000 out of Caldwell CC... he features plus raw power and speed to go with solid arm strength."
Greg Harris, the father of Trent, had a 15-year MLB career. He was a bit of a journeyman, playing for eight total teams during his career. His longest stop was with the Boston Red Sox, where he spent six years.
The now 68-year-old maintained an impressive 3.69 ERA, mostly out of the bullpen.
While San Francisco would be unwise to expect their prospect to end up with a career like that, he's shown some positive signs of growth at the start of his professional career.
Harris has posted an incredible 1.52 ERA over his first 41 games in the minors. He's striking batters out at a very high rate while keeping his walk and hit numbers down. He has posted a 0.88 WHIP and has already made his way to Double-A.
He's a bit of an older prospect at 25 years old. Five years in college could mean for a quicker progression through the minors.
Given his instant success as a reliever, it's not surprising that he hasn't logged a start in the minors despite splitting time between roles in college.
Davidson has been as good of a hitter as Harris has been as a pitcher.
The 22-year-old has posted a .328/.438/.609 slashing line during his first 53 games at the Single-A level. He has 11 home runs with 48 home runs and seven stolen bases of that span.
That line has jump up to .435/.509/.891 over his last 11 games.
While it has been a fairly small sample size, it's almost been too good to avoid getting excited for his potential at the plate.
What is a sure thing, though, is that San Francisco did a great job in finding these players after the draft was completed.