San Francisco Giants Can Have Elite Future Rotation as Stud Prospect Promoted
The San Francisco Giants made some huge headlines on Friday afternoon when they promoted one of their top pitching prospects to the big leagues.
Carson Seymour will make his MLB debut the first time he steps on the mound for the Giants this weekend, and while he may likely be getting his career started from the bullpen, he long-term projects as a starter and could move there this season if the Giants want to shake things up.
More News: Giants Named Ideal Trade Deadline Splash Fit for All-Star From Division Rival
Though San Francisco may not get the kind of credit other franchises do for having a spectacular farm system, their three impending MLB arms who all happen to share the same first name are all incredibly impressive.
Seymour is impressive and has put up some very solid numbers this year, but Carson Whisenhunt and Carson Ragsdale project out as potential future stellar starting pitchers as well.
More News: Wilmer Flores Has Been Giants Best Hitter in This One Key Metric
The first to be promoted has pitched to a impressive 3.89 ERA this season in a Pacific Coast League which has always been known as a hitter's paradise. Whisenhunt meanwhile has posted a mark of 4.64 while Ragsdale has a 4.93, all three improving from last season as they take strides towards Major League Baseball.
Seymour might not be the most highly rated of the three, but he is the most seasoned and was extremely impressive in big league spring training this year.
More News: Giants New Slugger Struggling in One Key Area This Season
The tall 26-year-old right-hander pitched to a 4.50 ERA over four innings with two strikeouts and no walks, starting to show the kind of dominant stuff potential that makes him so exciting at the next level.
Whether or not the other two Carson's also end up making their debut this season remains to be seen, but it certainly looks like the future in the Giants rotation is as bright as it's been in a very long time.
More News: Giants Boss Hints That Barry Bonds Statue Is 'Coming'
This is a franchise that has not had a dominating rotation since it was winning championships in the 2010s, and there is real hope that the "Carsons" can be at the focal point of getting back to that.
The promotion of Seymour is more than just giving a solidly performing prospect a chance to show what he has in Major League Baseball.
It very well could be the first of several turning points in this franchise's journey towards getting back to relevance on baseball's biggest stages.
Seymour is here, and chances are the other two may not be very far behind.
For more Giants news, head over to Giants On SI.