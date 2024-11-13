San Francisco Giants Chances of Re-Signing Star Ace Revealed
Entering the 2024 MLB offseason, the San Francisco Giants have one big situation that they need to take care of before anything else.
Blake Snell, the team's ace and one of the best pitchers in baseball, has hit the open free agency market. The Giants want to bring him back, but they are facing a lot of competition for his services.
There are quite a few teams around the league that are looking for elite starting pitching. If San Francisco truly wants to bring him back, they're going to have to get aggressive and open up the checkbook.
MLB.com took a look at Snell's free agency this offseason. They gave the Giants the best chance to end up signing him at 21 percent.
"The Snell sweepstakes saw far more variety than Soto. A remarkable 15 teams received at least one vote, though the most common prediction had Snell staying put in San Francisco. The two-time Cy Young-winning southpaw was effective when healthy last season, though a pair of month-long IL stints limited Snell to just 20 starts. Still, he's just one year removed from posting an MLB-best 2.25 ERA over 32 starts for the Padres in 2023 en route to winning his second Cy Young Award."
Among the other teams with the best chances to land Snell are the New York Mets and Boston Red Sox. Both of those teams are big markets with big money. San Francisco is facing stiff competition from both of those teams and a handful of others.
At the beginning of the 2024 MLB season, Snell dealt with multiple nagging injury issues. However, he was able to turn things on down the stretch of the year.
When everything was said and done, Snell ended up making 20 starts for the Giants. He compiled a 5-3 record to go along with a 3.12 ERA, a 1.05 WHIP, a 3.3 K/BB ratio, and 104.0 innings pitched.
Those numbers explain why there is so much interest in him.
Despite going through a rough start to the season, Snell rebounded and put up dominant all-around production.
As San Francisco attempts to get back into contention in the National League, keeping Snell will be a key. They Giants can't afford to lose their ace pitcher.
Should they end up losing him, San Francisco will likely pivot quickly and try to bring in another ace. If they can't do that, adding a couple of mid-tier starters would be the next most likely option.
All of that being said, San Francisco is being favored to end up re-signing Snell. Hopefully, that ends up becoming a reality.