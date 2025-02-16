San Francisco Giants Clubhouse Leader Predicted To Be Team’s Only All-Star
The San Francisco Giants had two All-Stars last year.
For what they had done to that point in the season, it was surprising they had to representatives. But heading into this campaign, they're hoping a bounce back showing has more of their players in the mix.
However, David Schoenfield of ESPN recently put together his predictions for the 2025 MLB All-Star rosters, and had just one Giants player; third baseman Matt Chapman.
Last year, it was outfielder Heliot Ramos and starting pitcher Logan Webb who made it for San Francisco. Not going to Midsummer Classic in back-to-back seasons make sense, even if it would be disappointing.
Chapman is for sure the most likely player, even if it is as a backup to Austin Riley of the Atlanta Braves.
The 31-year-old has been near the top of his position for a while, but has only made one All-Star Game. That was back in 2019 for the then-Oakland Athletics.
His tenure with the Giants didn't start out as elite, but he turned it around to where the current high expectations seem warranted.
Over the final 97 games of the season, he posted a .253/.340/.494 slash line with 19 home runs and 10 stolen bases. That would certainly be a good enough pace to make it to the All-Star festivities.
As for Webb missing out in this prediction, he likely was on the edge since he's getting to the point where he may actually be underrated given how consistent he has been for the last four years.
Last season was his first time being an All-Star, and it should not be his last.
Ramos is another player who should make it to more All-Star weekends throughout his career, even if it may be hard to predict him to be one of the best outfielders in the National League.
His breakout campaign was a surprise.
Heading into the break he had a .298/.365/.523 slash line with 14 home runs and 46 RBI over 60 games. He might have even gotten the chance to to do that if Jung Hoo Lee had not gotten injured.
The second half of the year was not as kind to him though, as he slashed .242/.278/.417 with eight home runs and 26 RBI over the next 61 games.
With him being 25 and at least showing the ability to be great, there isn't much reason to worry about the slump.
Patrick Bailey was mentioned as someone who could earn an All-Star nod with his defense as a backup.
The easiest way for him to make it would be to finally realize the offensive potential that has been floating on the surface with him.
He had a .283/.354/.430 slash line over the first half last season, which should be enough to at least keep him in the conversation.