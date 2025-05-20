Giants Baseball Insider

San Francisco Giants Conspicuously Left Off Deadline Buyers/Sellers Prediction List

The San Francisco Giants are tough to get a read on with what their trade deadline plans will be.

Kenneth Teape

Dec 12, 2024; San Francisco, CA, USA; San Francisco Giants president of baseball operations Buster Posey speaks during the introductory press conference for shortstop Willy Adames (not pictured) at Oracle Park.
Dec 12, 2024; San Francisco, CA, USA; San Francisco Giants president of baseball operations Buster Posey speaks during the introductory press conference for shortstop Willy Adames (not pictured) at Oracle Park. / Robert Edwards-Imagn Images
In this story:

Past the quarter point of the 2025 MLB regular season, it seems clear that the San Francisco Giants are here to stay.

They surprised a lot of people in the baseball world with their hot start and have been able to sustain a level of success to remain within arm’s reach of the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres in the National League West.

When taking a look at the team’s roster, it is easy to be optimistic about their outlook because they are succeeding without expected key contributors producing at a high level.

Willy Adames has been performing better at the plate in May, hopefully providing the team with some impact power as they hoped when they signed him to a franchise record seven-year, $182 million contract.

Matt Chapman is getting on base but has yet to find his power stroke either.

Carrying the offense to this point has been center fielder Jung Hoo Lee, left fielder Heliot Ramos, right fielder Mike Yastrzemski and designated hitter Wilmer Flores, who leads the MLB with 42 RBI after a historic performance recently.

With an excellent pitching staff, the Giants know that it will come down to their offense whether they stick in the playoff race or not.

Will the Giants Be Buyers Ahead of the Trade Deadline?

With their current spot in the standings, it is surprising they weren’t mentioned amongst the buyers in a recent piece Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report put together, highlighting which teams will be looking to improve and who they could be calling for upgrades.

San Francisco should be on the lookout for help at first base, especially if they prefer keeping Flores at designated hitter to limit the wear and tear on his body.

LaMonte Wade Jr. has not been producing thus far this season. He isn’t the only player struggling, as catcher Patrick Bailey is providing zero impact at the plate, but his defense remains elite and is why he is in the lineup.

First base is the only real hole the Giants currently have in their lineup.

They could get a boost there from Jerar Encarnacion, who has been taking reps in the infield during his rehab assignment to diversify his versatility.

More offense is at the top of the team’s priority list, looking like a clear-cut buyer heading into the end of May.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Kenneth Teape
KENNETH TEAPE

Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. In addition to his work here, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.

Home/San Francisco Giants News