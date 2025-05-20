San Francisco Giants Conspicuously Left Off Deadline Buyers/Sellers Prediction List
Past the quarter point of the 2025 MLB regular season, it seems clear that the San Francisco Giants are here to stay.
They surprised a lot of people in the baseball world with their hot start and have been able to sustain a level of success to remain within arm’s reach of the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres in the National League West.
When taking a look at the team’s roster, it is easy to be optimistic about their outlook because they are succeeding without expected key contributors producing at a high level.
Willy Adames has been performing better at the plate in May, hopefully providing the team with some impact power as they hoped when they signed him to a franchise record seven-year, $182 million contract.
Matt Chapman is getting on base but has yet to find his power stroke either.
Carrying the offense to this point has been center fielder Jung Hoo Lee, left fielder Heliot Ramos, right fielder Mike Yastrzemski and designated hitter Wilmer Flores, who leads the MLB with 42 RBI after a historic performance recently.
With an excellent pitching staff, the Giants know that it will come down to their offense whether they stick in the playoff race or not.
Will the Giants Be Buyers Ahead of the Trade Deadline?
With their current spot in the standings, it is surprising they weren’t mentioned amongst the buyers in a recent piece Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report put together, highlighting which teams will be looking to improve and who they could be calling for upgrades.
San Francisco should be on the lookout for help at first base, especially if they prefer keeping Flores at designated hitter to limit the wear and tear on his body.
LaMonte Wade Jr. has not been producing thus far this season. He isn’t the only player struggling, as catcher Patrick Bailey is providing zero impact at the plate, but his defense remains elite and is why he is in the lineup.
First base is the only real hole the Giants currently have in their lineup.
They could get a boost there from Jerar Encarnacion, who has been taking reps in the infield during his rehab assignment to diversify his versatility.
More offense is at the top of the team’s priority list, looking like a clear-cut buyer heading into the end of May.