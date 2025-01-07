San Francisco Giants Could Have One More Major Move Planned This Offseason
The San Francisco Giants made a huge change at the conclusion of the 2024 regular season, moving on from president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi.
In his place, the team hired legendary catcher Buster Posey.
As a player with the franchise, Posey helped lead the team to three World Series championships.
He is now tasked with helping reach that level again as the leader of the front office.
His first move to help put the team on the right track was signing shortstop Willy Adames in free agency. The two sides agreed to a seven-year, $182 million deal, the largest contract in Giants history.
Posey wasn’t looking to rest on his laurels after landing one of the most productive shortstops in the game.
San Francisco was reportedly in the running for ace starting pitching Corbin Burnes, who unfortunately signed with their National League West rivals, the Arizona Diamondbacks.
That means even when the Giants took a step forward landing Adames, their division foes all kept up.
The Diamondbacks also acquired Josh Naylor to replace Christian Walker at first base and were already nine games better than San Francisco this past campaign.
The Los Angeles Dodgers, the current champions, have a sizable gap between them and the Giants. It could have increased as they poached Blake Snell and Michael Conforto away in addition to retaining Teoscar Hernandez and Blake Treinen.
The San Diego Padres haven’t made any big additions but were already 13 games better than the San Francisco in 2024.
How much does Adames alone close that gap?
Playing in a loaded division certainly creates some obstacles for them to overcome, and is part of the reason Brent Maguire of MLB.com placed them on his list of teams that have the most work still to do this offseason.
How could the Giants put themselves in a position to continue climbing the ladder in the NL?
It has been suggested to make one more splash in free agency, with Pete Alonso and Jack Flaherty being the targets.
“That could be in the form of the slugging Pete Alonso -- whom the Giants reportedly have on their radar -- which would immediately give the club a 30-plus-homer threat in the middle of the order. Perhaps San Francisco could look to add a starter such as Jack Flaherty to bolster the rotation. For the Giants to reach the playoffs again, they’ll likely need another bold free-agent signing to put themselves in the mix.”
The New York Mets slugging first baseman saw a significant drop in his power numbers in 2024, which will raise some eyebrows. But adding him to the mix until Bryce Eldridge is ready to take over and then moving him into a designated hitter’s role would expand their lineup.
There is a significant need for another starting pitcher, as things are iffy behind ace Logan Webb.
He is a workhorse, but there are question marks around with Robbie Ray, Keaton Winn, Hayden Birdsong, Kyle Harrison and Jordan Hicks.
Flaherty would quell some of those concerns as a legitimate No. 2 option, bringing along some championship experience after helping Los Angeles win a title.