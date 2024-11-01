San Francisco Giants Could Make Another Run at New York Yankees Star Outfielder
Two years ago, the San Francisco Giants made an aggressive attempt to sign Aaron Judge away from the New York Yankees in free agency.
They were the only team that seemed to be in the running, as returning to his hometown area was appealing. Some reports, which ended up being premature, even said that a deal was done between the two sides.
Ultimately, Judge returned to the Yankees, agreeing to a massive nine-year, $360 million deal. At the time, it was the third largest in the history of baseball and made him one of the highest paid players.
The Giants were left with a void in their lineup, one they have been trying to fill for years. Convincing free agents to come to the Bay Area isn’t easy, but they are going to try their hand at it again this offseason with another New York outfielder.
Juan Soto is set to hit free agency this winter.
Only 26 years old, all eyes will be on him as he could receive a record-setting contract of his own. An offer of double-digit years in length that pays at least $40 million annually which comes out to a minimum $500 million total seems like the baseline.
As one of the most talented players in the sport, it should come as no surprise that numbers this large are being thrown around. While many people expect him to remain in New York, whether it be in the Bronx or in Queens with the New York Mets, virtually every franchise will make a run at him.
Kiley McDaniel and Jesse Rogers of ESPN believe that San Francisco should not be counted out of the race, listing them as a most likely suitor.
“The Giants are always intriguing, with enough money for seemingly anyone in the sport but perennially unable to land superstars. Their former GM, Farhan Zaidi, simply came up short in landing top stars, but could that change with Buster Posey now running baseball operations? It won't be easy: San Francisco hasn't been viewed as an attractive landing place to every player and agent, and some hitters have viewed Oracle Park as an extra impediment at a time when hitting is more difficult than ever before. Posey would be the key to making a Soto deal a reality, as he helped keep third baseman Matt Chapman around -- working with Soto's agent, Scott Boras, on that deal,” the MLB experts wrote.
Having a relationship with Scott Boras already is certainly a plus. He is always looking to maximize the earnings for his clients and the team paid Chapman handsomely on his extension in September.
It will certainly be interesting to see how the Giants operate with a new front office led by three-time World Series-winning catcher Buster Posey. The roster needs a lot of work, as they are more than one player away from contending.
But, if that one player they bring in is Soto, the team instantly becomes much more of a threat in the National League. He would also fill a massive hole in the outfield, where Heliot Ramos is the only sure thing and San Francisco hopes Jung Hoo Lee can bounce back in Year 2 of his MLB career.