San Francisco Giants Will 'Turn Their Attention’ to Top Player in Free Agency
It's a new era for the San Francisco Giants, one that they need to knock out of the park. After an unfortunate campaign in 2024, they made some changes to the front office, and more will be made in the coming days to weeks.
Improvements to their roster have been challenging throughout the past few winters. That could become an issue again during this offseason, but if the Giants want to be as good as they can be moving forward, they can't make any excuses.
While making the front office changes made sense in some capacity, there was also an argument that they should've waited a year to make any moves.
San Francisco faces its biggest offseason in quite some time, and with a few new faces now in the front office, those questions become even more prominent.
Whenever they hire a general manager, the Giants will have an opportunity to show the fan base that they're a different organization than they've been over the past few campaigns.
There's no better way to do so than by signing Juan Soto to a mega deal.
There have been conflicting reports regarding San Francisco's interest, but according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Giants are expected to be among the teams that join the bidding war.
"The Yankees haven’t hidden their desire to have him return. The crosstown Mets, with the richest owner in baseball in Steve Cohen, could be beckoning. The Philadelphia Phillies are expected to strongly pursue him to team up with Boras client Bryce Harper. The Toronto Blue Jays and San Francisco Giants, who were left at the altar in the Ohtani bidding war last winter, will now turn their attention to Soto."
It remains uncertain how expensive his potential contract will be, but it almost feels safe to say that $600 million might be the starting point.
Soto has had an incredible postseason, only raising his value. Factor that in with him just turning 26 years old, and there's reason to believe he could be looking at the most expensive contract in Major League Baseball history.
San Francisco hasn't exactly been cheap recently, which bodes well for them in this situation.
Soto could welcome returning to the West Coast, and if the other teams in California don't offer him a big enough contract, the Giants could be his preferred destination.
His situation will likely take a few months, as many teams will show interest in the young star.