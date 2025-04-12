San Francisco Giants Crush Yankees With Knockout Punch in Historic First Inning
Friday night's game between the San Francisco Giants and New York Yankees was over almost as soon as it started.
The Giants made quick work of the Yankees during Friday's series opener at Yankee Stadium, pounding Marcus Stroman in the top of the first. San Francisco's first six batters reached base against him, starting with Mike Yastrzemski's lead-off double.
After Willy Adames walked, Jung Hoo Lee homered in his first career at-bat at Yankee Stadium, blasting a 387-foot three-run shot into the right-center field bleachers and giving the Giants a quick 3-0 lead.
Seemingly rattled, Stroman walked the next two batters, Matt Chapman and Heliot Ramos, before surrendering a two-run double to LaMonte Wade Jr.
Wade's two-bagger increased San Francisco's lead to 5-0. According to MLB.com's Sarah Langs, that was the first time the Giants had scored five runs before making their first out in almost 20 years.
Stroman finally struck out Wilmer Flores for the first out of the inning and got Patrick Bailey to fly out for the second. But after allowing a single to Tyler Fitzgerald, his day was done.
San Francisco batted around, but Yastrzemski struck out looking against Ryan Yarbrough to end the frame.
That was more than enough run support for Robbie Ray, who held New York to one run on two hits over four innings. He walked four and struck out seven, improving to 3-0 with a 2.93 ERA.
Meanwhile, the Giants continued piling on, adding three runs in the fifth and another in the sixth. The game was called early due to rain in the sixth, securing San Francisco's 9-1 rout.
The surging Giants are now 10-3 to start the season and have scored 17 runs over their last two games. They'll look to keep rolling on Saturday afternoon behind Jordan Hicks (1-0, 2.38 ERA), who will face Will Warren (0-0, 6.00 ERA).