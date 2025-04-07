Surging San Francisco Giants Shake Up NL West Standings With Historic Start
What a difference a weekend makes.
Heading into Friday's games, the San Francisco Giants were third in the NL West at 5-1, two games behind the 8-0 Los Angeles Dodgers and 1.5 games back of the 7-0 San Diego Padres.
But after this weekend's stunning turn of events, the red-hot Giants open the week atop the NL West. They improved to 8-1 after sweeping the Seattle Mariners at home, passing the Dodgers (9-2) and Padres (8-2) in the standings.
San Francisco extended its winning streak to seven games with Sunday's dramatic 10-9 walk-off victory. With the home team trailing by one and down to their last out in the bottom of the 11th, Willy Adames laced a game-winning two-run single to send the fans at Oracle Park home happy.
Not only did Adames' clutch hit cap the Giants' second straight sweep, but it also propelled them past Los Angeles in the standings and into first place for the first time this season.
The defending World Series champs suffered an 8-7 road loss to the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, slipping to 9-2 on the season and falling out of first place after losing two of three over the weekend.
San Diego won on Sunday but also lost its weekend series, dropping two of three to the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.
With its seven-game winning streak, San Francisco is off to its best nine-game start since 2003, when the club also opened the year 8-1.
The Giants will try to maintain their early momentum on Monday night against the Cincinnati Reds at home. The Reds are 3-7 under new manager Terry Francona and have lost five of their last six games.
Logan Webb (1-0, 3.00 ERA) will start for San Francisco, while Hunter Greene (0-1, 2.25 ERA) gets the ball for Cincinnati.
San Francisco will look to stay in front of the Dodgers and the Padres, both of whom are opening road series against lackluster opponents. Los Angeles heads to DC to face the Washington Nationals, while San Diego visits Sacramento to take on the Athletics.
Divisions aren't won and lost in April, but the Giants' fast start has been highly encouraging, validating their impressive spring training. Even if they don't stay in first place all season, they've proven they can keep up in an incredibly tough NL West.
It's still early and they have a long ways to go, but they're putting themselves in a good position to potentially make the playoffs for the first time since 2021.