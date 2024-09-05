San Francisco Giants Cy Young Award Winner Named Team’s ‘Worst’ Bang-for-Buck Player
The San Francisco Giants have tried to make moves over the past few offseasons to improve their roster. On paper, one could argue that this is one of the more talented teams in Major League Baseball.
However, the production hasn't shown that over the past 12 months. Unfortunately, barring something drastic happening, the Giants are essentially out of the playoff race.
They're currently 68-71, 16 games behind the first-place Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West. They're also 7.5 games behind in the National League Wild Card.
In the offseason, they'll have to address their needs and go from there. However, they'll have some returning players who'll hopefully play better than they have so far.
Of those players is Robbie Ray, a left-handed pitcher who had big hopes for when he joined San Francisco.
Ray has pitched in just eight games since he was acquired, essentially a non-factor in his first two years with the Giants. His five-year, $115 million contract has arguably been the worst in baseball throughout that span because he hasn't been on the mound.
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report believes so, too, naming Ray as the most overpaid player on San Francisco's roster.
"The San Francisco Giants acquired 2021 AL Cy Young winner Robbie Ray in a swap of bloated contracts that sent Mitch Haniger and Anthony DeSclafani to the Seattle Mariners, knowing he would not be ready to contribute until the second half of the season... Ray has a 4.70 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 30.2 innings over seven starts, but he is back on the injured list now with a strained hamstring. He will earn $50 million over the next two seasons, assuming he does not trigger an opt-out in his contract this winter."
None of the players on the team are truly living up to their contracts. Outside of Matt Chapman, one could argue that none of their highest-paid players have done what they've needed to do.
Ray is under contract until the 2026 season, so the hope is that the 32-year-old will eventually figure it out. If he can stay healthy, he should be a great piece to this rotation. He hasn't necessarily been great in his seven starts this year, posting a 4.70 ERA, but he also has 43 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched.
His strikeout stuff is still there, which is what made him the pitcher he was when he won the Cy Young Award in 2021. That's a good sign moving forward, at the very least.