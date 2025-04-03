San Francisco Giants Emerging Star Predicted for First All-Star Game Nod
The San Francisco Giants know that if they want to make some noise in the National League this year, they are going to need their lineup to step up and produce runs at a more consistent rate than in recent years.
Their pitching staff is deep and talented, both in the rotation and bullpen, good enough to go toe-to-toe with most staffs in the league.
There is a good mix of established veterans with Logan Webb, Robbie Ray and Justin Verlander joining forces with high-upside arms such as Jordan Hicks, Landen Roupp and Hayden Birdsong.
One of the players whom the Giants are relying on to increase his production at the plate, while handling that pitching staff, is catcher Patrick Bailey.
A first-round pick in the 2020 MLB Draft, he became the team’s main option at catcher following a disappointing stretch from Joey Bart, who was originally viewed as the heir apparent to Buster Posey, who is now the team’s president of baseball operations.
For Bailey to stick as the team’s starting catcher long-term, it would go a long way to see him start putting up better numbers at the plate.
As a rookie, he had a slash line of .233/.285/.359 across 353 plate appearances with an OPS+ of 78 and Rbat+ of 75.
Things got a little better in 2024, his first full season as a Major Leaguer, with a slash line of .234/.298/.359 with an OPS+ and Rbat+ of 84.
It is difficult to pinpoint exactly where things are going wrong for him at the plate, as he hits the ball hard with regularity, with an average exit velocity of 89.4 mph in his career to go along with a hard hit rate of 41.1%.
Bailey started to show some life in spring training, hitting two home runs and two doubles in 44 Cactus League plate appearances, with a .300/.364/.500 slash line.
Unfortunately, that hasn’t been carried over into the regular season, where he is 1-for-12 to start the year.
Those numbers will have to improve to live up to the expectations of Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report, who has Bailey as the reserve catcher in his way-too-early 2025 MLB All-Star rosters prediction.
But it isn’t his offense that will get him the nod; it is his defensive prowess.
“Fans might not reward Bailey's elite defense, but his skills behind the plate could be rewarded by his peers and coaches with a reserve role…” Reuter wrote.
He is going to have some stiff competition for a spot on the NL All-Star team, with William Contreras of the Milwaukee Brewers predicted to be the starter. Philadelphia Phillies veteran J.T. Realmuto and Will Smith of the Los Angeles Dodgers are going to be in the mix as well.
Bailey’s defensive performance is incredible, he won the Gold Glove Award in 2024. It will be interesting to see if that is enough for him to reach All-Star status, as an increase in offensive production would strengthen his case.