San Francisco Giants Exec Urged to Treat Deadline Like It’s ‘Make-Or-Break'
The San Francisco Giants have an opportunity to play better in the second half as the team looks to be getting healthier. If they play better baseball than they have for much of the year over the next two weeks, it could be a turning point for the franchise.
Only 3.0 games out of the third Wild Card spot, the Giants are in an excellent position to make the postseason if they play how everyone knows they can. While they haven't always proven to be a team capable of doing so, the talent on the roster should be enough to put together an impressive stretch if they're healthy.
If they play well over the next two weeks, San Francisco is expected to be buyers. They have multiple areas they need to improve, and Farhan Zaidi will be challenged to find players who can fill those holes.
Zaidi is in an interesting position in terms of job security. One could argue that he's done a competent enough job to keep his job, while some would disagree. He tried everything he could in the offseason to better this roster, but injuries completely derailed the season.
It's tough to get too upset at him specifically for the lack of success the team has found.
However, someone is likely going to take the blame for the season going this way. The logical one to blame would be Zaidi in this situation.
If the Giants were to be buyers and he made moves that clearly improved the team, his job would be safe. For that to happen, he needs to understand that his job could be in jeopardy.
Nick San Miguel of FanSided urged Zaidi to approach the deadline like it's a "make-or-break" one, saying that it'd be time to make changes if he doesn't do a good job.
"Nonetheless, Zaidi should approach this like it is a make-or-break year for him... However, at a certain point someone is going to be the scapegoat when a team continually fails to reach its goals.
"Zaidi has done some good things with the Giants, but if he does not make any major additions at the deadline and the Giants just peter out the rest of the way, then it may be time for a fresh start in the team's front office next season."
Much of his decision-making will fall on the players. If they give him a reason to buy, then it'll be time to discuss his moves and whether they were the right ones. Only the players can control how they play leading into the deadline.