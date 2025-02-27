San Francisco Giants Top Prospects Invited to MLB Spring Training
Spring Training has arrived for the San Francisco Giants, and during this preseason ramp-up period as the organization gets ready to shape their roster.
With tons of talented prospects in the pipeline who also got invited to Major League camp, fans will not only see the present but also get a glimpse into the future of what this Giants team might look like.
Some of these players will see limited playing time, so it's important to keep an eye on the rosters for each game.
The Giants place a strong emphasis on acquiring high school and international talent with considerable potential. Their overall system is quite young. They have wisely utilized their draft allotment to overpay for players who slide in the draft, tempting them from opting for the college route.
Below are the top prospects who were extended non-roster invitations or are on the 40-man roster and could get some game action this spring.
Bryce Eldridge, 1B
Eldridge was the 16th overall selection in the 2023 MLB Draft out of Madison High School in Vienna, Va. He is currently the top prospect in the Giants' organization. Originally a two-way player, his power-hitting ultimately took center stage. Standing 6-7, Eldridge possesses power to all fields, although his long swing has shown some weaknesses as he advanced quickly through the organization.
He has a relatively low chase rate, and his exit velocities are in the 90th percentile. While he may not be a defensive standout, he is projected to be a middle-of-the-order hitter. Having played only eight games at Double-A Richmond, he could start the 2025 season there. However, if he performs well, he could become a key offensive contributor for the Giants during a playoff push.
Marco Luciano, 2B
Luciano, who is already on the 40-man roster, was signed as an international prospect out of the Dominican Republic by the Giants in 2018. He is currently the second-ranked prospect in the San Francisco Giants' system.
Luciano made appearances for the Giants in both 2023 and 2024, but he did not do enough to secure the position of shortstop. His defense, in particular, was a key issue. While he has an above-average throwing arm, transitioning to second base could allow him to focus more on his offensive skills without the pressure of shortstop responsibilities. The arrival of Willy Adames will not only provide guidance for Luciano but also take up some of the available innings in the middle infield.
Grant McCray, OF
McCray was selected in the third round, 87th overall, by the San Francisco Giants in the 2019 MLB Draft. He is currently the seventh-ranked prospect in the Giants' organization and is already on the 40-man roster.
McCray has a strong combination of power, speed, and arm strength. However, his contact rate raises some concerns; he recorded a whiff rate of 43.1% and struck out 56 times in 130 plate appearances with the Giants in 2024. If he can improve those numbers, he has the potential to serve as a fourth outfielder and may even compete for at-bats with the team’s current three outfielders in 2025.
Carson Whisenhunt, Pitcher
Whisenhunt was selected in the second round, 66th overall, out of East Carolina by the San Francisco Giants. He is currently ranked as the third-best prospect in their system. He is a non-roster invitee to spring training.
While he is not expected to start the season in the rotation, he is likely to receive some starts in 2025. Whisenhunt consistently throws in the 94-96 mph range and features an elite changeup. The development of any type of breaking ball will be crucial in assessing his potential. Many scouts project him as a fourth or fifth starter. He is expected to begin the season in Triple-A Sacramento but will be just a phone call away from the major leagues.
Trevor McDonald, Mason Black, Pitchers
These two players are ranked as the eighth and ninth prospects in the Giants' system. Both are on teh 40-man roster.
While none of them possess explosive stuff, each has the potential to become a back-of-the-rotation starter if they can improve one of their pitches. McDonald and Black may compete for swingman roles with the Giants, with Whisenhunt also in consideration. Both McDonald and Black provide solid depth for the major league club in case of any injuries.