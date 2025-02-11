San Francisco Giants’ Three Biggest Questions to Answer at Spring Training
Had the San Francisco Giants simply hired Buster Posey as their president of basketball operations and did nothing else, it would have been an eventful offseason.
But the Giants were able to sign a new shortstop in Willy Adames, a three-time Cy Young winner in Justin Verlander and make tweaks to a roster that they hope will break a cycle of mediocrity for the franchise the past several seasons.
As the Giants prepare to start spring training this week, here are the three big questions they must answer before they break camp.
The Battle at First
The Giants’ top prospect, Bryce Eldridge will be at Major League spring training. The future first baseman isn’t expected to make the opening-day roster. But, after rocketing through the Giants’ system last year, anything is possible.
The more likely battle is between LaMonte Wade Jr. and Wilmer Flores. Wade has been the favorite to keep the job, even as he isn’t a consistent power source at a position that demands it. The subject of trade rumors in the offseason, they’ve died down now. But he will be a free agent after the season.
Flores slammed a career-high 23 home runs in 2023, but injuries robbed him of a good portion of last season, as he played in 71 games. He’s a lifetime .260 hitter and, when healthy, a bit more of a power threat than Wade.
Their competition will get interesting, especially if Eldridge gets off to a hot start.
Finding the Fifth
A quick look at the depth chart and the first four pieces of the Giants’ starting rotation are easy to find. Logan Webb, Robbie Ray, Justin Verlander and Kyle Harrison feel like locks to be there on opening day.
After that? Well …
The Giants have as many as five candidates on their 40-man roster — Jordan Hicks, Hayden Birdsong, Tristan Beck, Landen Roupp and Keaton Winn. All took starts last season and all had degrees of effectiveness. Hicks will enter year two of trying to be a full-time starter and Birdsong could take a jump.
There is also Carson Whisenhunt, one of the Giants’ top pitching prospects, who got an MLB camp invite and could challenge for a job.
San Francisco has a lot of options. But which one will be the right one is the question.
Who Will Close?
Camilo Doval has had an up-and-down two years for the Giants. Posey was clear in the offseason that he wasn’t prepared to give up on the former All-Star.
But, check out the Giants’ MLB.com roster page and it’s Ryan Walker listed as the closer.
When Doval faltered, Walker took over and finished with 10 saves. He was also 10-4 with a 1.91 ERA. He clearly has something to offer.
Doval followed up a 39-save 2023 with 23 saves last season, but is ERA swelled by two points to 4.88. Has he smoothed out the control issues? Is he ready to reclaim the job? It will be interesting to see how much of a competition it is.