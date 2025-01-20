San Francisco Giants First Baseman Prospect Tops Farm System Rankings
The San Francisco Giants top 41 prospects were ranked by Fangraphs in their latest 2025 MLB farm system rankings. For those that follow the Giants' feeder teams, it should come as no surprise that the top prospect according to the Fangraphs analysis is AAA first baseman Bryce Eldridge, who has been rising up boards quickly in recent months following his exceptional 2024 season.
At just 20 years old, he is the second youngest San Francisco prospect in the top five of the Fangraphs list, behind only 2025 international prospect Josuar De Jesus Gonzalez.
The 2023 first round selection had a tough first season in the outfield, so he moved inside to first base and stepped up his game immensely. The change appears to be exactly what he needed.
Across all four levels he played in throughout the 2024 season (Single-A to AAA), Eldridge played 116 total games with 446 at bats, had .292/.374/.980 batting splits, with 92 RBI, 23 home runs, 76 runs, and 59 walks to 132 strikeouts.
As for the field, he registered 100 games started at first base and in 872.0 innings posted 727 putouts, 42 assists, 68 double plays turned, and only 18 errors—good for a .977 fielding rate.
In 2023, however, he spent all of his innings in right field, and in 204.2 innings had 25 putouts, 1 assist and 2 errors, worthy of a .929 fielding rate.
Eldridge also has exceptional size, standing at 6'7" and weighing 225 pounds, so the Giants' attempt to use him in the outfield makes sense initially. However, he was much more productive at first base.
Fangraphs gave exceptionally high ratings to Eldridge in regards to his tool grades as well, utilizing the 20-80 point scale and six metrics covered. They also produce a current value vs. future value analysis, meaning they grade the player based on current production in that specific category vs. projected value in the future for that specific tool grade.
Using those metrics, Eldridge ranked out about average or above average in the hit, run, and field categories, all of which falling between a 30 and 45 grade.
However, when it comes to raw power, game power and throw, he ranks above average or in some cases, well above average. For raw power (described as how far can they hit the ball) Eldridge has a 60 current value, and an 80 future value, the maximum.
In terms of game power (described as the actual power production in a game environment), he received a 45 current value and a 70 future value. When it comes to the throw tool, he graded out as an even 60 for overall value.
According to the analysis, he "is going to have enormous power in the Matt Olson/Adam Dunn zip code one day. He already has plus raw — 111 mph max velo, 106 mph EV90, 56% hard-hit rate in 2024 — and still has a ton of room on his frame for mass and strength."
Overall, it is clear that Eldridge is viewed very highly according to Fangraphs metrics and observations, and MLB Pipeline even went as far as ranking him as the second best first baseman prospect entering the 2025 season.
Given these expectations and his production so far, we can expect to see him in the majors within a season or two at the most.