San Francisco Giants Have Two Players Make MLB Expert’s Second Half All-Star Team
The 2024 campaign didn’t go as planned for the San Francisco Giants. After spending lavishly in the offseason, they ended up missing the postseason for the third consecutive season.
A one-game improvement was made on their win total from 2023, but that isn’t nearly enough to suffice after the moves that were made. Unfortunately, almost none of them panned out.
The Giants received seven underwhelming starts for former Cy Young Award winner Robbie Ray after acquiring him in a trade with the Seattle Mariners. Jorge Soler was traded months after being signed. Jung Hoo Lee injured his shoulder after showing some difficulties adjusting to MLB from the KBO.
However, there were two acquisitions that proved worthwhile.
Starting pitcher Blake Snell, after a truncated Spring Training and two stints on the injured list, returned to dominant form in July. Third baseman Matt Chapman, who signed a three-year, $54 million deal, was the team’s MVP.
He had the final two years of the contract ripped up and replaced by a six-year, $151 million extension he earned with stellar play at third base and consistent production at the plate.
Both of their performances in the second half of the season were recognized by Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report, selecting them to his All-Star teams based on their production solely after the Midsummer Classic.
64 players were chosen, just as the case with the regular game in July; 20 position players and 12 pitchers for each team. Snell and Chapman were among the 41 new players recognized for their level of play.
While he didn’t get the starting nod, which went to Chris Sale of the Atlanta Braves, the Giants’ ace certainly made a strong case for the spot.
“And how about Snell? After entering July with a 9.51 ERA in six starts, he has put up a 1.23 ERA, 0.78 WHIP and 12.8 K/9 dating back to July 9. He was the NL's Cy Yuk in the first half, but the 2023 NL Cy Young recipient is about to re-enter free agency with a whole load of positive momentum,” Miller wrote.
Drastic first and second half splits are nothing new for the two-time Cy Young Award winner. As Miller noted, “Snell has gone 23-36 with a 4.35 ERA and 1.36 WHIP from Opening Day through the end of June, compared to 53-22 with a 2.34 ERA and 1.11 WHIP from July 1 onward.”
Chapman was not a starter either, being named one of the reserve infielders. The contract extension speaks volumes about how well he played, heating up along with the summer temperatures.
His tOPS+ steadily improved every month from June on and he remains the gold standard of defense at the hot corner. Had San Francisco remained in the playoff hunt, MVP votes would have come his way.
His 7.2 WAR was seventh in baseball and second behind only Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani’s 9.2 in the National League.