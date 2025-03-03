San Francisco Giants Infielder 'Has All the Tools' To Succeed in New Role
The biggest move that the San Francisco Giants made this offseason was signing shortstop Willy Adames away from the Milwaukee Brewers.
A seven-year, $182 million deal was agreed upon between the two sides, which is the largest in franchise history.
Heading into the offseason, the Giants’ brain trust identified shortstop as the team’s biggest need. To address that issue, they went right to the top of the market to bring in Adames, one of the best power-hitters at the position.
With him being added to the fold, it means that Tyler Fitzgerald will be moving over to second base full time.
He took over at shortstop last year after other options, such as Nick Ahmed and Marco Luciano, were unable to perform up to the standard the team needed.
It was a true diamond-in-the-rough find, as Fitzgerald was an afterthought throughout most of spring training and in the early part of the season. But once he got his chance, he made the most of it.
He was amongst the most productive hitters on the team, recording a .280/.334/.497 slash line with 15 home runs, 19 doubles and two triples in 341 plate appearances.
His advanced stats were elite, such as his 136 OPS+ during the 2.8 WAR campaign. However, there are some concerns about regression to the mean since he had a 31.7% strikeout rate and average exit velocity and hard-hit rate both well below average.
What can help offset a potential drop in production at the plate is an improvement on the defensive side of the ball.
Last season, Fitzgerald filled in admirably at shortstop and was a versatile contributor, also logging innings at center field, left field, second base and first base. In 2023, he played some third base as well.
The keystone will become his new home for a large portion of his playing time.
His adjustment there will be important to the team, and veteran third baseman Matt Chapman believes Fitzgerald has the tools to succeed.
“He’s just a good athlete,” Chapman said, via Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic (subscription required). “He’s got quick feet, he’s got good hands, he’s got a good arm — he has all the tools. Just now, the plays aren’t going to be as demanding on him, and I think that’s going to allow him to shine.”
If anyone knows what it takes to be a stellar defender, it is Chapman, who is regarded as one of the best defensive players in baseball.
He is the owner of five Gold Glove Awards and two Platinum Glove Awards.
Should Fitzgerald adjust in the fashion which his veteran teammate believes him to be capable, San Francisco is going to have one of the best two-way infields in the MLB.