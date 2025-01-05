San Francisco Giants' International Pool May Limit Pursuit of Star Free Agent
The San Francisco Giants are expected to be all in on Roki Sasaki. The same could be said for many teams around the league that Sasaki met with, but the Giants, by most reports, not all, have been considered real suitors.
Sasaki's situation remains much different than that of a typical free agent. He can only sign for up to $7.5 million, but San Francisco, as it stands, can't even offer him that.
According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers have the smallest international pool at $5,146.200 each.
"Eight teams, including the Mariners, have the largest at $7,555,500," Rosenthal reported. "The potential differences, even after trades, almost certainly will not be large enough to sway Sasaki. But teams obviously will want to offer him as much money as possible."
Now, Sasaki making his decision over $2.4 million might not be something San Francisco or the Dodgers have to worry about. If he wanted to land a massive deal, he wouldn't have begged to be posted this year because his age and professional experience limit him to the international bonus pool.
There's also a scenario for teams to make trades to build their bonus pool. According to Rosenthal, Sasaki likely won't sign on Jan. 15, when the new international signing period opens, because he'd allow clubs to make trades to increase the money he could accumulate.
Sasaki's agent, Joel Wolfe, has already set that expectation. But, Rosenthal reported that Sasaki may actually know which team he wants to sign with by Jan. 15 and, by waiting, gives that team time to build up international bonus pool money.
Major League teams can trade for up to 60% more of their original international bonus pool allotment starting on Jan. 15.
This is all stuff the Giants and other teams should understand at this point. But again, it's tough to see a scenario where he signs with a team over an extra million dollars or so.
Los Angeles having the same amount to offer him as San Francisco isn't the worst thing. Some have suggested that Sasaki to the Dodgers is a done deal, but his agent has stated that his agent doesn't have any predetermined landing spot.
The Giants also need him more than Los Angeles. Pitching at Oracle could intrigue him, too, but if the flame thrower wants to win, the Dodgers might have the upper hand.
It's tough to get a feel for what might happen, but being in California and money not being too big of an issue, San Francisco has to at least feel somewhat confident.