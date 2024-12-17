San Francisco Giants Predicted To Lose Roki Sasaki Sweepstakes to Dodgers
The San Francisco Giants have done what they've needed to do in the early stages of the offseason. All indications point to them signing another starter, perhaps putting them in an excellent position to compete for a playoff spot in 2025.
If the Giants sign a starter in free agency who could help them reach their goals, adding more would be the logical thing to do.
Many reports have indicated they're the leader in the Corbin Burnes sweepstakes. If they paid Willy Adames plus whatever Burnes gets, why stop there?
There's even a scenario where San Francisco could add to its roster without spending heavily. They're expected to be in the mix for right-hander Roki Sasaki, who could end up with the Giants' if he wants to stay on the West Coast.
If the front office adds Adames, Burnes, and Sasaki, one could strongly argue that San Francisco would have the best offseason in baseball.
However, how realistic is that? Many believe Sasaki will join the Los Angeles Dodgers, including Michael Brakebill of FanSided, who predicted the Japanese star to sign with the Dodgers.
"Sasaki has elite stuff, and at just 23 years old, all 30 teams should be going all in with their presentations to try and woo him to their organization. A West Coast team like the Dodgers makes sense, given their marketability and relationship with Japanese players recently. Sasaki may not be the face of the franchise if he signs with L.A., but he will have a fantastic start to his career."
Sasaki's agent suggested that the international star has no predetermined location.
He is considered Major League ready right now. He throws a triple-digit fastball and an array of other pitches.
Last year he went 10-5 with a 2.35 ERA, 129 strikeouts and 32 walks in 111 innings. For his four-year career he is 29-15 with a 2.10 ERA and 505 strikeouts against 88 walks in 394.2 innings.
Whether that becomes true remains to be seen, but it's also important to note that an agent would never come out and say he's already signed with Los Angeles behind closed doors. Not only would that hurt his client and be a big issue with the league, but his future clients could also be directly impacted by that.
The Giants have spoken highly of him, so at the very least, there's a lot of interest on their side. Whether they win the sweepstakes or not, as long as they give their best effort, that's all everybody can ask for.