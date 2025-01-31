San Francisco Giants Land Ace in Blockbuster Proposal With Seattle Mariners
The first offseason for the San Francisco Giants with Buster Posey running the front office as the president of baseball operations has been a mixed bag.
He set a goal of upgrading at shortstop and was able to accomplish that with his first move, landing Willy Adames. The top player available at the position in free agency, the two sides agreed to a massive seven-year, $182 million deal, the largest in franchise history.
Another big name was acquired later on in the winter, as the Giants signed future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander to a one-year, $15 million deal.
Any talk of Verlander no longer being a useful pitcher has been blown out or proportion. He can certainly help San Francisco, but will need to stay healthy. He will be 42 years old on Opening Day and we saw last season that his production fell off a cliff after dealing with a neck injury.
While those two players will certainly help improve the product on the field, there are still a lot of needs for the Giants to address.
Posey knew the work this job would require, as it would take more than one offseason to turn things around.
However, it certainly wouldn’t hurt to continue making a few upgrades, as the team needs more pop in their lineup and another established, reliable rotation arm wouldn’t hurt.
With most of the options gone in free agency, San Francisco could turn to the trade market to find what they are looking for.
One team that could match up with them for a deal is the Seattle Mariners, who have plenty of pitching to spare and are in need of offensive upgrades.
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report has proposed a blockbuster trade between the two teams with Luis Castillo ending up with the Giants in exchange for first baseman/outfielder LaMonte Wade Jr., infielder Marco Luciano and outfield prospect Dakota Jordan.
Castillo would be a major addition to the starting rotation as someone who can fill the void left by Blake Snell's signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Under contract for three more seasons, he and Logan Webb would be an excellent co-ace duo to build the rotation sound.
It would be fair to question whether this is enough for the Mariners to pull the trigger, but they are desperate for any kind of offensive help they can find.
Wade has been a solid producer at first base despite an uncharacteristic lack of power for the position. He has a 4.8 WAR in the last two seasons combined and gets on base at a strong .376 clip as well.
Luciano was one of the most highly regarded prospects in the game for half a decade. His MLB debut did not go well, but Seattle might be willing to take a bet on him realizing his potential with a change of scenery.
Without a path to consistent playing with the Giants, unless he changes positions, the middle infielder would likely be happy to be on the move.
Jordan has incredible athleticism and prodigious power. He is a worthwhile lottery ticket despite some holes in his game.