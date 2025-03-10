San Francisco Giants Legend Has Controversial Take on Shohei Ohtani
San Francisco Giants legend Barry Bonds knows a thing or two about hitting.
In his 22-year career, Bonds set numerous MLB batting records, including most home runs in a single season (73) and a career (762). He also won a record seven MVP awards and walked more times (2,558) than anyone in Major League history.
So when it comes to hitting, Bonds knows what he's talking about. He may not be in the Hall of Fame, but he's basically a modern-day Ted Williams.
The 60-year-old former slugger gave an interesting interview on All the Smoke last week, claiming he can still hit 100 mph pitches. He also shared his thoughts on how baseball has changed and offered some controversial opinions on Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani.
For starters, Bonds thinks Ohtani and his peers have it easier than players of his generation did.
"The game has just changed. The game is way different than it is when I played," Bonds said. "Ohtani is not gonna hit two home runs without seeing (a pitch) go right (past his head)...He's not gonna steal two bases without somebody decapitating his kneecap and slow him down."
It's true that umpires, rules and players have changed to make the game safer by removing much of the violence and intimidation tactics that pervaded the sport in previous generations. Bonds isn't necessarily one to talk, though, since he frequently went up to the plate wearing tons of body armor.
Sports naturally evolve over time. Each generation experiences new challenges and comforts compared to prior ones.
For example, pitchers throw much harder nowadays than they did during Bonds' era, so it's not fair for him to say modern players "have it easier" than they did 20 or 30 years ago.
While Bonds respects Ohtani as a player and appreciates his greatness, he also thinks the reigning NL MVP should focus more on hitting and less on pitching.
"I just hope he just stays at the hitting category, because his hitting ability is off the chart," Bonds said. "Pitching, I just think, might tire him out. I think he should come out of the bullpen here and there."
It's hard to argue with Bonds there. Ohtani just had one of the greatest seasons ever as a pure DH last year, becoming the first player in MLB history to top 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases in the same season.
The Dodgers won the World Series without Ohtani throwing a single pitch in 2024, and their pitching depth is even better this year. They don't need him to take the mound, especially when his bat is already so valuable.
The risk of Ohtani injuring himself while pitching probably isn't worth it, especially now that he's over 30. He still has nine years remaining on his massive contract, too, so there's a huge financial incentive to keep him healthy.
Bonds played until he was 43 without the benefit of the DH, so he knows what it takes to have a long career. If Ohtani wants to have similar longevity, he may want to limit his innings or stop pitching altogether as he gets older.