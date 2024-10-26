San Francisco Giants Linked to MVP Slugger from NL Team in MLB Free Agency
The San Francisco Giants were clearly fed up with the inferior product the organization has been putting on the field for the better part of the last decade, and team brass let their displeasure be known with the firing of former president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi.
As the team approaches the offseason, they do so with a new man in charge in legendary three-time World Series champion catcher Buster Posey. The franchise is still searching for a general manager, but until one is hired, Posey is the main man making the decisions. While the results for San Francisco over the years clearly indicate the fact that there are numerous upgrades that can be made, having another real threat in the lineup should probably be at the top of the list this winter.
Surely the Giants will make their pitch for a player like Juan Soto, but in the likely event that the team is unable to land the biggest fish on the market, there are still impactful bats out there who will not cost nearly what Soto will cost whoever signs him. One potential possibility is Chicago Cubs outfielder/first baseman and 2019 National League MVP Cody Bellinger. The slugger has a player option to opt out this offseason, and the fact that he is represented by Scott Boras indicates that free agency is most likely. Zach Pressnell of FanSided said that Bellinger is a perfect fit for the Giants as they look to get things right and get back to the promised land.
"The Giants need a player just like [Bellinger]," Pressnell wrote. "They can afford to come out of pocket for a four or five year deal that would bring Bellinger to San Francisco. He could be the missing piece that turns their lineup into a real threat in 2025."
Bellinger's numbers in 2024 were down a bit from another top-ten in MVP voting season for the Cubs in 2023, but he is still one of the most reliable power hitters in the game with 63 home runs and 243 RBIs over the last three seasons. Still at just 29 years old, Bellinger is also as dependable as they come, playing in a minimum of 130 games in each of the last three years and playing all 162 in 2018.
If Bellinger does indeed opt out of his deal in Chicago, the Giants should be the first ones to call on him.