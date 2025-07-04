San Francisco Giants Make Multiple Roster Moves to Call Up Versatile Infielder
As the San Francisco Giants try to weather a tough storm of late, they recently made some roster moves to help provide some infield depth.
The Giants have been dealing with a number of injuries of late, especially to their infield. This has contributed to some of the struggles of late with San Francisco limping into July.
Of the injuries, the most notable was to star third baseman Matt Chapman. The slugger is one of the best defensive players at the position in baseball and also provides good production at the plate.
Missing him for a good chunk of June hurt the team, but the hope is that he will be returning, potentially just before the All-Star break. With their star still out, the Giants elected to make some roster moves to address the lack of healthy bodies in the infield leading up to their game with Arizona on Thursday, per NBC Sports Bay Area's Alex Pavlovic.
It will be infielder Sergio Alcantara getting a chance in the Majors, with the corresponding decisions to make room for him being optioning Daniel Johnson and designating Logan Porter for assignment.
Alcantara will provide San Francisco with some positional flexibility in the infield, but he won’t contribute much at the plate. In Triple-A this year, he has slashed .206/.319/.252 in 68 games.
More than likely, the Giants will be utilizing him late in games as a potential defensive replacement with a good chunk of their infield now not being known for their defense.
Hopefully, Chapman continues to progress well over the next few days and will be back at third base soon for San Francisco.
