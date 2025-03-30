San Francisco Giants ‘May Not Miss Blake Snell’ Because of This Veteran Pitcher
The San Francisco Giants know that they have their work cut out for them entering the 2025 season.
They are in a brutal National League West division, where an improvement from their win total from 2024, which was 80, may not even result in more than a fourth-place finish.
Such is life when competing against the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers, 2024 NL Pennant-winning Arizona Diamondbacks and San Diego Padres, who won 93 games last year.
New president of baseball operations Buster Posey got the process of closing that gap started this offseason when he signed shortstop Willy Adames to provide a huge boost to the lineup.
The former Milwaukee Brewers star agreed to a seven-year, $182 million contract, the largest in franchise history.
There will be some pressure on him to produce up to the label that his contract suggests that he could. Right now, he is one of two established impact hitters the team has to rely on, alongside third baseman Matt Chapman.
How much the lineup can produce will determine the level of success the team has on the field. A few players stepping up in the fashion Heliot Ramos has out of the gate, would go a long way to competing for a playoff spot.
On the mound, the team looks capable of competing with the best.
The Giants have a deep, talented group of starting pitchers with some legitimate upside despite losing two-time Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell to the Los Angeles Dodgers in free agency.
San Francisco tried to replace him with another star, as they were heavily linked to Corbin Burnes, who was arguably the top starting pitcher available in free agency this past winter.
While they didn’t land him, the Arizona Diamondbacks won the Burnes sweepstakes with a six-year, $210 million deal, the Giants will be relying on another left-handed former Cy Young Award winner to help fill the void — Robbie Ray.
Coming in at No. 18 in the MLB power rankings entering the season by Patrick Andres, Ryan Phillips and Tom Capurso of Sports Illustrated, an under-the-radar player primed for a breakout was chosen for each franchise.
For San Francisco, it was Ray who was highlighted.
“This is more of a bounce-back than breakout prediction. Finally healthy after Tommy John surgery, the former Cy Young winner has looked excellent in spring training. It’s time for him to reintroduce himself to the Majors. ... if he keeps his control issues in check, the Giants may not miss Blake Snell,” wrote Phillips.
Ray was one of the best players in Cacuts League this year, throwing 19.1 innings and allowing only five runs, four of which were earned. He recorded 23 strikeouts against 73 batters faced as well.
A new pitch taught to him by 2024 AL Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal of the Detroit Tigers looked to be paying dividends right away. Refining the changeup has made the other pitches in his arsenal that much more dangerous.
It carried over into his first regular season start on Sunday, throwing five shutout innings before running out of steam in the sixth and being relieved and still in line for a win.
As long as he can stay healthy, he has the talent to be a legitimate frontend producer.