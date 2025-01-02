San Francisco Giants ‘Maybe’ In on Star International Pitching Free Agent
The San Francisco Giants have made one huge addition this offseason, signing shortstop Willy Adames to plug arguably the biggest hole they had in their lineup.
He solidifies the position for the team, allowing them to move 2024 breakout performer Tyler Fitzgerald over to second base. They are now set for years to come with Matt Chapman at third base and those two players handling things up the middle.
While Adames is going to be a huge upgrade for the lineup, there is still plenty of work remaining for Buster Posey in his first offseason overseeing the team’s front office operations.
A first baseman to hold things down until top prospect Bryce Eldridge is ready to handle the position would be nice. Another outfielder, preferably one that adds some power to the mix, wouldn’t hurt either.
Alas, arguably the biggest need for the team is on the mound.
The Giants saw their co-ace, Blake Snell decline the player option on his contract and then sign a five-year, $182 million deal with their rivals, the Los Angeles Dodgers.
They have yet to replace him, as the depth behind ace Logan Webb is currently quite shaky. The No. 2 looks to be Robbie Ray with Hayden Birdsong, Kyle Harrison and Jordan Hicks behind him.
There are a lot of risks in that group, as adding another high-upside pitcher to the mix should be Posey’s goal for the remainder of the offseason.
However, options are limited.
San Francisco was a popular landing spot for Corbin Burnes, but he opted for a deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks. Max Fried signed a record-setting deal with the New York Yankees. Sean Manaea returned to the New York Mets and Luis Severino joined the Athletics.
The top option remaining with MLB experience is Jack Flaherty, who was excellent with the Detroit Tigers before being traded to the Dodgers, whom he helped win the World Series.
Another player to keep an eye on is international phenom, Roki Sasaki.
According to Jim Bowden of The Athletic, the Giants may be in the mix for the potential ace. The former MLB executive did share that six other teams remain in the mix, including their National League West rivals, the Dodgers and San Diego Padres.
Given the limits on what teams can pay Sasaki, whoever lands him will have to sell him on the team’s market and long-term outlook. Many analysts are predicting that he will land in Los Angeles, which would be a worst-case scenario for San Francisco as they are already attempting to overcome a massive gap that exists.