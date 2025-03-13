San Francisco Giants Slugger Circled Among Most Exciting Spring Breakout Matchups
Last year, MLB introduced their new Spring Breakout series to rave reviews as the world got introduced to some future stars.
The second edition is coming over the next few days and one of the most anticipated games includes the San Francisco Giants.
R.J. Anderson of CBS Sports recently ranked the top five matchups to see of Spring Breakout. Coming in at the third-highest ranking was Giants first baseman Bryce Eldridge vs. Texas Rangers top prospect Sebastian Walcott.
That game will take place at 5:05 pm PT on Saturday, March 15. Fans will be able to watch the game for free on MLB.TV.
Eldridge has already played a bit this spring, but a lot of the time it has been in games without a broadcast available. Now, he will be front and center as he tries to put on a show at the plate.
The 20-year-old might actually be happy that his games haven't been broadcast much to start the year as he has gotten off to a slow start.
He was reassigned to the minor league club for the rest of spring a few weeks ago, but did play in eight games before that happened.
Over his 11 at-bats, he posted a .182/.250/.455 slash line with a home run, two RBI, a walk and eight strikeouts.
It wasn't the best start, but did include him showing off that power with a 450-foot bomb against the Rangers in his first game of spring.
While he is a very exciting player for the future of the team, this slower start serves as a good reminder that there is no reason to rush him through the minor leagues.
First base in the Majors will be fine this year with LaMonte Wade in his final season of team control, so they can allow Eldridge to fully develop before bringing him to the majors.
Giants fans will be less concerned with what Walcott does, but having another elite prospect on the other side of the field certainly won't hurt in developing where San Francisco's prospects are at.
The near 19-year-old is off to an incredibly hot start this spring with a .444/.500/1.111 slash line over his first eight games and 10 plate appearances.
It is a small sample size, but it will be interesting to see how the Giants pitchers can handle a top player that is playing well and with a ton of confidence.
There will be plenty for San Francisco fans to see on both sides of the ball.