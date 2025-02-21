San Francisco Giants Named As Trade Fit for Chicago White Sox Star Slugger
A new era began for the San Francisco Giants this offseason with former legendary catcher Buster Posey taking over as the president of baseball operations.
He wasted little time making a splash, as the team signed shortstop Willy Adames to a record-setting seven-year, $182 million deal. It is the largest contract in franchise history.
The former Milwaukee Brewers star will be under some pressure to produce as one of the few impact bats the team has in its lineup. Third baseman Matt Chapman is the only other player with a proven track record of production.
The Giants have high hopes for a few other players, such as center folder Jung Hoo Lee.
An MVP in the KBO in 2022, his first season in the MLB was cut short by a shoulder injury that required surgery. Healthy entering spring training, there is optimism that he can generate some offense at the top of the lineup with Adames.
LaMonte Wade Jr., Wilmer Flores, Mike Yastrzemski, Heliot Ramos, Tyler Fitzgerald and Patrick Bailey are projected to round out the rest of the lineup on Opening Day.
There is certainly some talent there, but a lot of question marks as well.
It would have been nice for San Francisco to add another bat to the mix this offseason, as Adames was a great start but it will take more than one player to turn around a team that was below average in too many offensive categories.
If the team is going to make any impact additions from this point on, the trade market will be where they turn to.
One player who could pique their interest, in the opinion of Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report, is Luis Robert Jr. of the Chicago White Sox.
"There's still a fit for him in San Francisco, while the Mets, Royals and Cleveland Guardians are other contenders that could use upgrades in center field," Rymer wrote.
During the Winter Meetings, the Giants were reportedly one of the teams who attempted to acquire him but nothing came to fruition.
Robert remains with the White Sox for now but is one of the more likely trade candidates in the league. Chicago is a full teardown rebuild and they would love to add some more long-term assets in exchange for their All-Star center fielder in the same way they did with star pitcher Garrett Crochet.
He had a very poor 2024, which is a major reason that no deal has been completed to this point. The asking price is high, but he is the exact kind of player San Francisco should be looking into acquiring.
Signing high-quality free agents has not been an easy task, so landing someone with All-Star upside in a trade would make a lot of sense.
Of course, there are some risks, such as he has struggled to stay healthy throughout his career. With so many players on the roster with lengthy injury histories, can they afford to add another?
Given his reasonable contract and the immense potential he possesses, it would be a worthwhile risk to make.
He would provide the team with another dynamic offensive threat who possesses an incredible blend of power and speed, two things the Giants lacked in 2024.