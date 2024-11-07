San Francisco Giants Named Team To Watch As MLB Free Agency Begins
The San Francisco Giants are about to enter a new era under a first-time president of baseball operations in Buster Posey after they missed seven postseasons in the last eight years.
If anyone knows what it takes to get the Giants back to a place where they are contending for championships, it's one of the superstars from the San Francisco teams that won three World Series titles in five years to kick off the 2010s in what was a golden era of baseball in the Bay Area.
While the team has missed out on some key free agents in the past that included Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani, perhaps the new era of leadership will change the team's luck when it comes to landing the top available players on the market.
Many have long seen the Giants as a strong contender for the prize of the free agent class this winter, Juan Soto, but whether or not the team can actually land him remains to be seen.
With that being said, it feels like there has been a definitive shift in both urgency and overall mindset from previous president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi to Posey as new life has been injected.
As the Hot Stove period gets set to really get going, Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY says to keep an eye on San Francisco this offseason.
"Buster Posey’s campaign promise to Giants fans? 'Make the Giants Great Again,'" he wrote. "The Giants, tired of all the analytics, the platoons and the bullpen games are going old-school by emphasizing scouting once again. This is why Posey is now in charge instead of Farhan Zaidi. This is why Zack Minasian is their new GM instead of an Ivy Leaguer. And this is why the Giants will be fascinating to watch to see what moves they make."
As Posey and his new GM prepare to go down the road of free agency, fans have had enough of the old and are absolutely starved for a must-watch superstar.
Just one major offseason move could get everyone excited for the season.
It has been some dark days recently at Oracle Park and it feels like it's time to turn the clock back in San Francisco.
If Posey can land some of the top free agents available, that would certainly be a tremendous start.